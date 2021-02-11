Temasek CEO Ho Ching to retire on Oct 1, handing over to Dilhan Pillay

Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching will retire this year, after 17 years in charge, handing over to Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, 57, who will take the helm on Oct 1.

The Singaporean is the chief executive of Temasek International, the commercial arm of Temasek driving its investments, and will continue to hold this position.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Ms Ho said the organisation has a strong team with deep experience and deep convictions.

"It's not a team that are 'yes men'. They do debate, and this is the strength that I see that Dilhan has been able to do... where he brought (them) together to overcome individual thoughts or individual ideas, but pulled together the different strengths."

Ms Ho, 67, who is the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will retire from Temasek and step down from its board on Oct 1.

During her tenure at Temasek, the state investor's portfolio has more than tripled from $90 billion in 2004 to more than $300 billion now.

While its portfolio used to be more focused on Singapore, it has diversified its exposure under Ms Ho's leadership. The Republic now accounts for about 24 per cent of the investor's portfolio, as compared with over 50 per cent in 2004. Meanwhile, its holdings in China have surpassed those at home.

Mr Pillay, a Cambridge-educated lawyer, joined Temasek in 2010 from law firm WongPartnership. He has played several key roles in Temasek.

The Straits Times