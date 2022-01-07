Temasek's new reusable masks can be collected from Monday

Temasek Foundation will offer every resident a reusable mask in its sixth distribution exercise to protect them against Covid-19.

It said on Thursday that the MaskPure AIR+ mask can be collected from 10am on Monday to 11.59pm on Jan 23 at #StayMasked vending machines.

The public can refer to this website - https://mask.stayprepared.sg/prelaunch - for machine locations and stock availability.

Record 261 million-dollar HDB flats in 2021

The number of million-dollar Housing Board flats tripled last year to 261 and resale prices climbed for the 18th straight month as new property cooling measures kicked in at the tail end of 2021.

HDB resale prices rose 0.8 per cent in December from the previous month and were 13.6 per cent higher than a year ago, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates and across all flat types.

MOH files police report against anti-vaccine group

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has lodged a police report against anti-vaccine group Healing The Divide, whose founder Iris Koh urged parents to disrupt operations at paediatric vaccination centres.

It urged the public not to be misled by the group, which has a history of sharing misleading information about Covid-19 and its vaccines.

Side effects from Covid-19 vaccine among parents' concerns

Parents remain concerned about the Covid-19 vaccine after the inoculation exercise for children aged five to 11 started more than a week ago.

Among the top worries are the vaccine's long-term effects, as well as the children's eligibility for the jab if they have allergies or other underlying conditions such as eczema.

About 1,300 parents submitted more than 900 questions at a webinar on Wednesday evening held by the Ministry of Education (MOE), together with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

38,000 seniors remain unvaccinated against Covid-19

About 38,000 seniors remain unvaccinated at this point, down from 200,000 a few months ago, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday.

He had said in July last year that 200,000 seniors had yet to take the jab.

8 months' jail for man who choked woman to smell her feet

While on a date with a woman, Singaporean student Cheong Jia Jin asked to shoot a TikTok video with her in the stairwell of a carpark.

But, just as he started filming, he choked her, making her lose consciousness so that he could smell her feet to satisfy his fetish.

Cheong, 24, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a single charge of voluntarily causing hurt and was jailed for eight months.