Temple gears up for more devotees

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Worship sessions at the Shree Lakshminarayan temple on Chander Road are drawing devotees again after the Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Singapore's only temple for North Indian Hindus, which was given the Siddh Peeth status on Oct 25, 2020, celebrated its 53rd anniversary on May 1 with special pujas and prayers.

Siddh Peeths are significant shrines and pilgrimage destinations in the Hindu tradition. The Shree Lakshminarayan temple was given that distinction with the blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya, founder and head of Tulsi Peeth, a religious and social service institution in Chitrakoot, India.

"We have installed barricades around the deities and got approval to build a fifth floor," said Mr Ranvir Kumar Singh, the new president of the temple management committee.

"We need the extra space because of the number of devotees, who hail from the different Hindu sects. If all goes well, we will begin construction in September."

According to former president Balram Choubey, the fifth floor would be used as extra dining space "because our dining hall is really small".

He added: "We will have about 25 per cent extra space, which we will also use to house our five priests who are from India."

Trustee Balwant Singh Bachoo said the temple is gearing up to welcome even more devotees as it had been broadcasting its programmes via Facebook. "Now the devotees want to come to the temple for darshan (viewing of the image of deities), so we have to make it a smooth process for them."

He added: "The temple also organises all kinds of programmes and festivals regularly, which we hope will become a mainstay. Moves are being made to accommodate as many devotees as possible in our temple."

The temple committee is also working to cater to the needs of the younger devotees.

"It has always been a challenge to attract younger people and get them imbued to our culture and religion," said Mr Singh.

"We hope they come here and our priests can give them the guidance to leading healthy, spiritual lives."

Cultural, social and community cohesion is another focus area for the temple committee.

"There are people whose mental well-being have been impacted by the pandemic. Our aim is to make things easier for them through religious and spiritual guidance," said Mr Bachoo.