Thanjavur paintings a study in devotion

INDU ELANGOVAN

Thanjavur paintings, the exquisite 16th-century South Indian art form, will be on show at an exhibition titled Vaibhavam (grandeur in Sanskrit) at the Visual Arts Centre in Dhoby Ghaut from March 26 to 28.

Seventy-five works of 34 students from Hues school, which teaches this art form in Singapore, will be on display.

The style, which originated in the temple town of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, is inspired by Hindu traditions.

It is distinguished by gold coating and characterised by rich and vivid colours.

A simple, iconic composition comes in glittering gold foil overlaid on delicate but extensive gesso work with an inlay of glass beads and pieces or precious and semi-precious gems.

Earlier, precious gems like diamonds were used to embellish the paintings. But today, semi-precious stones are used.

Extravagant depiction of deities, saints or scenes from religious texts is a big part of Thanjavur paintings. Modern painters use their imagination to create masterpieces.

The paintings, also known as "palagai padam" because they are usually mounted on wooden boards, are charming and evoke a sense of timelessness.

Crafting a typical Thanjavur painting can take from one week to one year, said Ms Chitralekha Kumar, who set up Hues in 2016.

"I have great enthusiasm for this art, which is what I strive to pass on to my students in an enjoyable way," said Ms Kumar, who learnt the Thanjavur paining style from Mr Prakash Narayanan, a teacher at the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society, in 2006.

"Working on a Thanjavur painting is not just a hobby but also a form of therapy. Dedication and divinity lie in the finer details and this is what the students at Hues are encouraged to bring to their paintings."

When she started Hues, it had just three students. Now it has more than 100 ranging in ages from nine to 70.

"The participating artists at Vaibhavam are from various walks of life," said Ms Kumar. "They have worked tirelessly to create their pieces through all the challenges thrust upon them by Covid-19."

