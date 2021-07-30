Thank you, Uncle Mobeen

(Left) Uncle Mobeen with former principal Hwang-Lee Poh See, who gave him permission to set up a drinks stall at CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School; (below) an old photo of the late Mr Mobeen (far left) selling drinks to students. PHOTOS: ABDUL AZEEM MUSTAKIN

Former students of CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (St Nicks) are mourning the death of "Uncle Mobeen", who ran a popular drinks stall in the educational institution's canteen for nearly three decades.

More than 1,700 of them expressed their condolences with crying emojis, folded palms and emotional tributes when a St Nicholas Girls' School Alumnae Association committee member announced on its Facebook page on July 20 that he was no more.

"Uncle Mobeen, whose real name was Mobeen Ahmad Ramju, died at his son's house in Gonda, a city in Uttar Pradesh, India, that morning due to health issues aged 74.

"Many of us have fond memories of him fuelling us with sugee biscuits, teh tarik and iced milo, and this FB admin certainly can recall his random words of kindness that came at serendipitous moments in the canteen," read the Facebook post. "He will be missed. Rest in peace, Uncle Mobeen - a gentle soul who has given much to our alma mater."

Several former St Nicks students followed it up with comments about his "kind nature", "helpfulness", "warm smile, "kind words" and "generosity of spirit".

"Uncle Mobeen was a legendary character," said freelance editor Zhuan Lee, 40, who studied at St Nicks from 1987 to 1997. "I had my first sip of teh tarik at his stall when I was 11.

"It was simply delicious and all my schoolmates loved it. He set the benchmark and I still like my teh tarik the way he prepared it - with the right balance of tea fragrance, condensed milk and thickness."

According to Ms Lee, over the years, many mothers walked over to the canteen after dropping their daughters at the school just to drink Uncle Mobeen's teh tarik and chit-chat.

"His iced milo was also very famous," said Ms Lee. "I don't know what he put inside but my peers said it was something special.

"He also had a kind side. Sometimes we didn't have enough money to pay for the drinks and snacks, and he would waive it away, telling us we could pay him later."

Homemaker Pui Wan Yip, 48, who studied at St Nicks from 1979 to 1989 recalled that Uncle Mobeen would also double up as the security guard and keep a watch on the girls - especially during night camps.

"In 1986, when I was in secondary school, we attended a mass during Pope John Paul II's visit to Singapore," she said. "About 200 of us, including the teachers, returned to the school drenched in the rain. Uncle Mobeen quickly made hot tea for us.

"It was so heartwarming. 'When you are cold, you must drink teh halia', he said. He was a great soul and his food and drinks were always open to us."

Uncle Mobeen set up the stall at St Nicks in 1982, said his nephew Abdul Azeem Mustakin, 44, who runs the stall now along with his father Mustakin Ramju, who is Uncle Mobeen's younger brother.

"My grandfather (Nor Mohammed Abdul Majeed) came to Singapore in 1963 along with my uncle and father, who was seven years younger, from Sithara village (in Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh).

"My grandfather used to sell drinks and sweets from a pushcart in Little India before he set up his own drinks stall at Jalan Berseh Food Centre in the late 70s. My father and uncle assisted him.

"Then, one day in 1981, the contractor who was doing the construction work at St Nicks asked my uncle to provide food and drinks to his workers. It soon became a regular affair and the contractor was so impressed with my uncle's work that he asked the school's principal (Mrs Hwang-Lee Poh See) to allow my uncle to set up a stall at the school. She agreed and also asked him to be the security guard.

"Uncle Mobeen then set up the stall along with a few of his friends. It soon became popular among the students, teachers and parents - selling all sorts of drinks, from bottled to freshly made and including ginger tea, iced milo and Indian Horlicks, and Indian snacks like sugee biscuits.

"My uncle did well because the school has a family culture," said Mr Azeem. "He was a traditional Muslim who liked to take care of children and help others. The staff and students did not see him differently. They treated him as one of their own. We cherish this attitude which was instilled in all students and staff by Mrs Hwang who was so loving and caring."

In 2012, Uncle Mobeen retired and returned to his family in India. He left behind 10 children from two wives, who died earlier, and five grandchildren. He last visited St Nicks in 2018 in a wheelchair. Several teachers and former students flocked to meet him.

"He's a person of integrity and gratitude," wrote former St Nicks student Kelly Ho on the alumnae association's Facebook page. "His legacy will carry on in St Nicks and he will always be remembered, for generations to come. Thank you, Uncle Mobeen!"

