Thanks for the memories, Santhosh

Santhosh Kumar at his Gulf News desk and (below, fourth from left) with family members during the trip to Kashmir. PHOTO: GULF NEWS, SANTHOSH FAMILY ALBUM

Santhosh Kumar at his Gulf News desk and (below, fourth from left) with family members during the trip to Kashmir. PHOTO: GULF NEWS, SANTHOSH FAMILY ALBUM

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

I dread to look at my overseas WhatsApp messages these days. Or take calls.

These are invariably about someone I know having passed on due to Covid-19 complications in India.

But, when my mum calls, I cannot avoid it.

On May 26 she told me to look at the "family group".

There it was, in stark letters, that my 55-year-old cousin was no more.

We shared the same name. Like me, he was also a journalist.

His Gulf News editor said in a tribute in the paper: "I will miss his smile, his enthusiasm... he was happy always."

That is my lasting impression of him too: A person who was always willing to assist and never said anything ill about anybody.

I briefly visited his apartment in Sharjah once. He laid out a splendid Kerala lunch for me, complete with a "kuppi" (bottle of whisky).

The mistake he made was visiting Kashmir in March with seven of his relatives.

All reported that no one there wore masks as it appeared completely safe.

All tested Covid positive when they returned home. Only Santhosh died.

A lung infection, which he was unable to fight off despite receiving ICU treatment for more than a month in Dubai, erased his smile.

He departed on Vesak Day.

I sought enlightenment from Tua Pek Kong, the deity opposite my flat that I consult every morning.

Why did this have to happen to him?

I got a serene smile in return.

I concluded that when someone's number is called, he has to go. There's no use mulling over the whys.

Three of my childhood friends were snatched away in one week last year.

We fiercely competed on the cricket field, but a drink together after a match was the norm.

We argued, we laughed, we smoked, we rode three on a bike without a care in the world. Those are only memories now.

My pal Arun called me a few weeks ago. "Bhaiyya, I am down with Covid in New Delhi," he said.

"Hey, nut case, why did you go to Delhi?" I asked.

He said he became a grandfather for the first time in late February and went to India to celebrate.

He was fine as he toured Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal. Covid caught up with him when he was just about ready to return to Singapore.

"Now I don't know what I will do," he moaned.

"It is terrible in Delhi. Everything has broken down. India is in a mess."

I don't habitually track the death rate or the new cases in India.

Or look at the harrowing images.

I do it because my job requires it. The figures don't really register beyond a few hours after the paper goes to print. India, surely, is a better place.

It pains me that the country of my birth is filled with misery and suffering. I'm largely helpless to do anything.

I divert my attention with cool things to do in Singapore.

I post my daily escapades on Facebook and Instagram.

These sometimes attract sarcastic comments from Balji, my former editor at The New Paper.

And some guys think I am lucky to be interviewing and posing with Bengali siren Rituparna Sengupta when all the company they have is The Wife.

I tell all to be positive and don't dwell on the negative.

But it is difficult to escape reality.

My Sri Lankan-Singaporean friend takes vicarious pleasure in forwarding me nasty comments about the Indian variant and Indians on a daily basis.

Luxmi, the fashionista, tells me that cabbies refuse to give her a ride because she looks Indian.

"I got yelled at," Thomas told me the other day. "The guy sneaked up to me at the bus stop and shouted 'Indian go back'."

Surendran, who opens the batting for the Singapore national cricket team and received a meritorious award from the Singapore National Olympic Council a few months ago, called me from a village in Tamil Nadu last week and said: "Sir, you are my only hope now."

The Indian national, a work pass holder, is unable to return to Singapore because he has been denied re-entry.

"I tried eight times, Sir," he said.

"Now my company has given me just two weeks to return. If I lose my job, my life will be in ruins."

I reassure him: "I will try my best." That is all I can tell him.

It is the same thing I tell three other boys on my cricket team who have lost their jobs in Singapore and were forced to return to Tamil Nadu.

Hope is all I can give.

When my friend from Hubei province told me about a mysterious illness in November 2019 that kept her cousin in Wuhan behind locked doors, I ignored it as a Chinese problem.

When Covid began to become a reality in March last year, I still dismissed it as a passing phenomenon.

I told people confidently that by June it would be gone.

Now Wuhan, pandemic, circuit breaker, B1617, oxygen concentrators and 'kena arrow' have become part of my lingo and the disease lingers on, stronger than ever and finding ways to innovate and trouble further.

After my second jab, I wonder whether my life will be shortened by 10 years or if I will become a zombie.

I don't have a panacea for a problem that could extinguish mankind.

I have only a night-time solution for myself: I numb myself from grim Covid news with choice Kazakh cognac and go to sleep.

santosh@sph.com.sg