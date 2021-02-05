Theatre with fresh perspectives

INDU ELAGOVAN

In a first of its kind in Singapore, five newcomers - with a little guidance, a lot of creativity and open minds - staged a theatre show at the Stamford Arts Centre on Dec 20 last year.

Titled Isms, it was Agam Theatre Lab's first experimental programme to develop fresh theatre artistes by providing them opportunities to find their creative voice.

Agam Theatre Lab was started in 2019 by Subramaniam Ganesh, a passionate theatre exponent, in collaboration with other theatre enthusiasts.

The five, aged 20 to 30, chose an "ism" (practice, system, philosophy or belief) that had an impact on their lives or caught their attention.

They then developed a script around it.

The show opened with Karthik Murugesan's piece on feminism from a male point of view.

He portrayed character Gunnal's difficulties in accepting feminism due to his ingrained misogynistic views.

That was followed by Roshini Kumaravelu's monologue on "colourism", which focused on a dark-skinned girl's struggles to accept herself.

Vengadeshwaran Subramaniam, a journalist with Tamil Murasu, then portrayed Brahma, a character who escapes a life he was forced to live and moves towards his love for music.

Prabudheva Samuel showcased "classism", where an angry person is disturbed by experiences with differences in class.

The last act was Kanitha Jagatheson's dark and heavy monologue about "existentialism" and "determinism" which questioned one's existence and purpose in life.

"Isms was an eye-opening experience as I got to see how theatre comes to life from the lens of different creators - be it a director, scriptwriter or the technical crew," said Prabhudeva.

"The collaborative effort of the five participants and the whole Isms team was inspiring. The surreal, raw and emotional feeling that I experienced right before I went on to the stage was something that I will never forget.

"I'm truly grateful for the experience."

Prabhudeva made an impression with his expressive acting, which he, like the other four newcomers, learnt after a four-month training programme, which started in September last year. It gave the five insights into the important aspects of theatre and acting.

They also participated in workshops on direction, stage management, playwriting, dramaturgy and lighting conducted by noted local theatre experts such as actor, playwright, director and dramaturg Hemang Yadav and director and playwright Noor Effendy.

Acclaimed playwright Haresh Sharma guided them on creating and writing scenes.

One unique aspect of the training programme was that the participants got to learn and experiment with dramaturgy, the study of dramatic composition and the representation of the main elements of drama on stage.

"Though it is a very important part of the theatre, this is often overlooked in the Indian theatre scene," said Isms producer Ponkumaran Selvam.

A dramaturg is often a dedicated person in the creative team whose main role is to support the play's development by asking key questions, starting conversations, researching, providing context and helping the artistes as they work towards telling their story.

All the five newcomers received positive comments from the audience, who numbered about 50 because of Covid-19 restrictions, for their portrayal of different characters.

They particularly received praise for supporting one another and acting in more than one play.

The tasteful lighting also made it a visual treat for the audience.

indue@sph.com.sg