Theatre in your home

The Covid-19 pandemic has immeasurably affected the performing arts and entertainers.

Arts spaces in Singapore have shut down and the restrictions on gatherings have extended to performance spaces as well.

Nevertheless, theatre practitioners like Sharul Channa (right) are engaging arts lovers in creative ways.

To keep the show going, she has gone online with her performances.

Sharul has come up with Am I Old?, a comedic monologue written and performed by her online, to entertain audiences in real time.

It is probably Singapore theatre's first experimental show on Zoom.

Sharul plays Savitri, a 68-year-old retired schoolteacher who is looking for something exciting to do.

The teacher tries stand-up comedy.

The monologue aims to shed light on important social issues such as ageing and caregiving.

"I think this is a relevant topic," said Sharul, 33. "As an Asian society, our culture is so complex and we hold ideals for family values.

"Children are almost obligated to ageing parents and are expected to support them."

Sharul did three shows of Am I Old? at the Drama Centre's Black Box in early March as part of this year's International Women's Day celebrations.

She also did six shows on Zoom during the Covid-19 circuit breaker in English.

She is now venturing into Hindi and Tamil versions of the show via Zoom after receiving rave reviews and feedback.

The Hindi edition, which is called Buddhapa Aa Geya?, is scheduled for June 28.

This is a special "pay what you can" virtual show, with all donations going to AWARE Singapore, which is a gender equality group that works to identify and eliminate gender-based barriers through research and advocacy.

Reservations for the show can be made on Eventbrite's website.

INDU ELANGOVAN