In their father's footsteps

Mr Jaspreet Singh Sachdev and Mr Hanspreet Singh Sachdev share the love of sports with their father Davinder Singh SC. They also share the same office at Davinder Singh Chambers LLC with papa presiding as their boss.

They told the Singapore Academy of Law how they navigate this while still maintaining a close and loving relationship. How did you feel when you learnt that your children were going to follow in your footsteps? Was there a tacit expectation that they would? DS: On both occasions, I punched the air (in private). It was not a tacit expectation; more like "you know what Papa wants, I am not forcing you, it is your choice, of course, I love you and will support you whatever you do, but you know what papa wants". All very subtle. Did your father's success inspire you to join the profession? Hans & Jas: We are very proud of his success. We both remember the first time we saw him address the court and how we felt watching him cross-examine witnesses and extract concessions that seemed almost impossible when the cross-examination began. But what really drew us to the profession was the voracity with which he took to his work. He showed a passion and determination which neither of us had seen in anyone else in any other profession. That stuck with us and we decided to give law a shot. Of course, the heights he has achieved have created a level of expectation. But he just encourages us to focus on doing our best. Is it difficult being a boss to your own children in the office? DS: It is pure pleasure for me and enormous pain for them. So not very difficult really.

Seriously, though, it is very difficult to describe the energy that I get from preparing at home with my boys for an argument or cross-examination or the sense of pride when in the midst of arguments or cross-examination, one of my boys sends me a note about a point.

When they were young, they used to watch me in court. Today, they are guiding me in the courtroom, just like the other wonderful lawyers in the firm. Hans & Jas: At times he can be firm, but we know he is always fair and is trying to help us improve. At the same time, he is a very kind and generous man, always encouraging us to engage in charitable work.

He is more than ready to admit his mistakes but will also let you know when you have made a mistake. What advice would you give them at this stage, now that they are well into their careers? DS: They work so hard and have learnt so quickly. Even on weekends, they are churning out drafts and doing research, and I can see how they have sharpened their skills.

I have told them that they have made me so proud and that I will cheer them on whether they stay in the law or do something else. It is no longer what papa wants. It is about what they want. Said from my heart. What have been some of the fondest memories of your family life? DS: Spending time with my boys when they were growing up. From playing football, hockey, cricket or whichever game was in season, to watching sport "live" and on TV. They were moments of pure pleasure.

We still watch sport, play badminton, go for runs/walks. I have found to my surprise that my (always polite) expression of outrage and invective at managers and players when watching sport with my boys can be serious bonding moments. Hans & Jas: He is extremely supportive of our endeavours. When we played football, cricket and hockey, he was always there on the sidelines, cheering us on. He has also been a source of great fun.

Over the years, we have spent many hours with him travelling, hiking, playing football and watching football with him… with a keen but friendly rivalry. (Hans and DS support Manchester United while Jas is an Arsenal fan).

Singapore Academy of Law