Those who flout stay-home notices to be charged in court

Offenders who are caught flouting stay-home rules will be charged in court, warned Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam in Parliament on Wednesday.

Citing reports of returning residents acting irresponsibly by heading out to parties or social gatherings, Mr Shanmugam said the authorities will investigate such cases.

"We cannot allow such behaviour. So I have given very clear instructions, where these cases are verified to be true, we will charge in court," he said.

In sounding this warning, the minister brought up anecdotes of recent returnees from the United Kingdom heading out to parties, bars, clubs and other social gatherings while they were under the stay-home notice.

He also highlighted a report of a Singaporean returning from Myanmar who was issued with the notice and who subsequently posted about going out for bak kut teh on his Facebook page.

The Singaporean, Mr Alan Tham, 33, said that he knew he had to serve a 14-day stay-home notice after returning on Monday from a three-day holiday to Myanmar, but he thought it started only the day after touching down.

The 14-day stay-home notice first kicked in on Feb 18 for Singaporeans and residents returning from selected locations and was progressively expanded as the coronavirus situation evolved.

Those under the notice are not allowed to leave their homes at all and should avoid visitors and monitor their health closely.

After 11.59pm last Friday, the notices were extended to those returning from all countries and regions.

"There is a wider duty that each of us owes to control the spread of Covid-19 and really not to endanger others and expose them to infection," said Mr Shanmugam.

The Health Ministry will use new regulations under the Infectious Diseases Act to enforce stay-home notices, he added. Offenders can be jailed up to six months, fined up to $10,000 or both.

