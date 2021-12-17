Three more test positive for Omicron

Three more people tested positive for the Omicron Covid-19 variant, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

All three are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms. They are recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Till Wednesday, 16 Omicron cases have been detected in Singapore, of which 14 are imported and two local.

Singaporeans can enter Malaysia via land VTL from Dec 20

Vaccinated Singapore citizens can enter Malaysia from Dec 20 via the Causeway when the two countries expand a quarantine-free travel scheme at the land borders.

Likewise, vaccinated Malaysians will be able to enter Singapore via the Causeway without quarantine under the expanded land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme between the two countries.

Currently, only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country they are entering can travel via the land VTL.

Boosters needed for extension of full vaccination status

With new Covid-19 variants such as Omicron surfacing, full vaccination will have to include booster shots as well.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Tuesday that for those who have taken two doses of the mRNA vaccines or three doses of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, their full vaccination status will lapse unless a booster shot is taken.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is consulting the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination to determine how long this period will be.

50% of staff can return to workplace

From Jan 1, Singapore will ease its default work-from-home stance and allow 50 per cent of those who can work from home to return to the office.

This comes after an earlier announcement that from Jan 1 only employees who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days can return to the workplace.

Changi Airport's passenger traffic crosses 5% mark of pre-Covid-19 levels

The number of passengers passing through Changi Airport has crossed the 5 per cent mark of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since Covid-19 forced borders shut in March last year.

Mr Lim Ching Kiat, managing director of air hub development at Changi Airport Group (CAG), said that the number of passengers passing through the airport last month was at about 6 per cent to 7 per cent of the levels before the pandemic.

He said the launch of the vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs), which allow vaccinated travellers to fly into Singapore without quarantine, has brought about a gradual return of more flights and passengers since September.

People who take Sinovac at higher risk of severe disease from Covid-19

People who received two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine were more likely to develop severe disease from Covid-19 than those who got two shots of the mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, a new local study has found.

"This supports the need for three doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine as a primary series," the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement on Wednesday.