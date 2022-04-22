TOC editor Terry Xu and contributor get 3 weeks' jail each

PSD files police report against scam site for reposting job listings

Listings of jobs in the public sector were copied from the Careers@Gov portal and published on a scam website, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Thursday.

It added that it made a police report against www.jobsingapore24h.com, which advertised the jobs.

Condition of Beach Road slashing victim improving

The woman who was slashed in front of Zhong Hua Steamboat in Beach Road last week remains in Tan Tock Seng Hospital but her condition has improved, those who know her said.

Videos of the horrific attack show the alleged assailant, Cheng Guoyuan, 46, hacking at his estranged wife with a chopper.

Giant Singapore lowers egg prices

Supermarket Giant Singapore cut the price of its Giant Farm Fresh Eggs from Thursday until Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 3.

The price of a tray of 30 eggs will drop from $7.50 to $6.50.

"Despite rising commodity and supplier cost pressures, as well as price fluctuations due to the ongoing pandemic and global conflicts, Giant remains committed in supporting Singaporeans through these challenging times," it said in a statement.

Woman sues psychiatrist ex-lover for prescribing 'addictive' pills

A woman who had an affair with her psychiatrist is suing him for negligence, alleging that her former lover had freely prescribed "highly addictive" pills to her for anxiety without registering her as his patient.

Ms Serene Tiong alleged that she became addicted to antidepressant drug Xanax and suffered side effects, such as drowsiness and aggression, because Dr Chan Herng Nieng had given her pills without ensuring that she would not become addicted to the drug.

Ms Tiong, 43, is seeking unspecified damages from Dr Chan, 47, in a case that opened in the High Court on Tuesday for an eight-day hearing.

Zouk reopens after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, nightlife institution Zouk has reopened its doors as a nightclub. The Clarke Quay club has decided to cap its nightly crowd size at 500 for now, and will operate every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am.

TOC editor Terry Xu and contributor get 3 weeks' jail each

The Online Citizen (TOC) editor Xu Yuanchen, 39, better known as Terry Xu, and a contributor to the sociopolitical site, Daniel De Costa Augustin, 38, were each sentenced to three weeks' jail on Thursday for defaming cabinet members.

De Costa was also sentenced to three months' jail for an offence under the Computer Misuse Act. He will serve his sentences consecutively.

De Costa had penned a letter that defamed Cabinet members and sent it to TOC from an e-mail account of his friend, Mr Sim Wee Lee, in September 2018.