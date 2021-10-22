Toy donation to underprivileged kids

Students who took part in the toy donation drive. PHOTO: GIIS

DIYA NAIR, GRADE CBSC 12 C

Students from GIIS SMART Campus' Interact Club organised a toy donation drive from Sept 30 to Oct 1.

The toys they collected were gifted to underprivileged children in the Philippines.

The initiative had the support of the Bangcol Elementary School in Philippines' Zambales province. The school offers a wonderful learning experience for children from kindergarten to Grade 6.

The Interact Club, whose motto is Service Above Self, collected 179 toys and six board games at the end of the drive.

GIIS students also left short, written messages for the beneficiaries in the Philippines.

At GIIS, every student receives opportunities to give back to the community, inculcating in them values of a good global citizen.

from Global Indian International School