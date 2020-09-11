TraceTogether tokens to be distributed from Monday

TraceTogether tokens will be distributed nationwide from Monday as Singapore strengthens its contact tracing network in preparation for allowing larger gatherings while it opens up further.

A pilot scheme requiring people to use either the free tokens or the mobile app to check in at certain venues will also start next month, said Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan at a press conference on Wednesday.

Noting that the app has been downloaded 2.4 million times, he said: "But we actually still want to push participation in this programme because this is one of those things where the more people we have on board, the more effective the level of protection afforded to all of us."

The locally developed TraceTogether programme helps with contact tracing efforts by identifying nearby phones with the app installed, enabling the authorities to identify a person's close contacts if needed.

Residents in Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar will be the first to get the tokens. These districts have a larger proportion of seniors who are more vulnerable to Covid-19 and may have difficulty using the existing TraceTogether app, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

These changes come as Singapore prepares to allow bigger meetings and conferences with up to 250 participants, and will mean that SafeEntry check-in data is supplemented with proximity data from TraceTogether.

This approach could allow for a safer increase in capacity limits at larger events and premises with any potential future easing of measures, MOH added.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the Covid-19 task force with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, said enforcement agencies will be stepping up spot checks at food and beverage outlets. They will take immediate action if rules are broken, including issuing fines or even ordering a business to shut if the breach is serious enough. This applies even to first-time offenders, Mr Wong added. He noted that breaches of the rules happen "literally on a daily basis", including people drinking after 10.30pm or organising gatherings of more than five in private rooms at restaurants.

