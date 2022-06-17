On track to a new life

K. JANARTHANAN

Former drug offender Naresh KumarRavisandran has turned over a new leaf. The 31-year-old now grooms horses - a vocation that has given purpose to his life.

He works as a syce at the Riding For The Disabled Association Of Singapore (RDA) and is confident that his job is a big step in his attempt to change and grow.

"I got the idea of working with horses only a few years ago, from a friend who loves animals," said Mr Naresh, who works at RDA from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Sunday to Friday.

He also serves as a part-time animal care officer on Tuesdays and Saturdays. He grooms the six horses under his charge, keeps their coat shiny and beautiful, and sometimes rides them.

"Besides showering and feeding the horses and ponies, I also help keep them fit by exercising them," he said, explaining that he prepares the horses and ponies for riding.

Mr Naresh considers his life now comfortable - a far cry from what he went through in his younger days.

Growing up with a divorced mother and two younger siblings, he spent his childhood and adolescence in bad company. He did not see eye to eye with his mother, often coming home drunk.

Mr Naresh started taking drugs after associating with gang members and was hooked when he was 16 years old. He dropped out of Bukit Batok ITE the following year.

Following a police charge against him for rioting, he enrolled at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio despite his lack of interest in education.

"I did it so I could make a leniency plea by saying I was studying," said Mr Naresh, who was also a job-hopper.

"I lived off what I made from illegal activities and continued taking drugs."

He was jailed in 2011 for rioting, and in 2016 and 2018 for drug-related offences.

Mr Naresh said he wanted to change and become more responsible when he got out of jail. But everything fell apart because he was generally treated badly by others, making his first job out of prison unpleasant.

"People looked down on me and I was always the first to be suspected whenever something went wrong at work," he said.

The situation improved only after Mr Naresh told himself that he had to change without external motivation.

He started looking for a job as he did not feel attracted to the job placements offered by Yellow Ribbon Project, a national public engagement effort aimed at giving ex-offenders a second chance in life.

"I realised that only a job I am passionate about can deter me from returning to a life of crime," he said.

Mr Naresh found out about the job at RDA from a friend and he has not looked back since.

Other than holding down a job he loves, Mr Naresh is also pursuing a part-time diploma in veterinary technology at Temasek Polytechnic on the Yellow Ribbon Fund STAR Bursary.

He hopes to work in the equine industry overseas to gain exposure.

Mr Lawrence Tharekheshwaren, who has known Mr Naresh since secondary school, said: "Naresh finally found his drive to move forward. He has found his passion. His pocket might not be full but his heart is full of peace and joy."

And Mr Naresh couldn't agree more.

"I'm happier now and I believe I am on the right track to building a better life for myself," said the affable syce before turning his full attention back to the horse he was grooming.

janark@sph.com.sg

"I realised that only a job I am passionate about can deter me from returning to a life of crime."

- Mr Naresh Kumar Ravisandran

(with 17-year-old mare Consentida)