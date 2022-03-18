On the trail of tiger conservation

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Among the different life-size tiger sculptures showcased at the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore's (WWF-Singapore) AR-mazing Tiger Trail, is the Striped Tiger by Michelle Poonawalla (right).

The fibreglass-and-paint creation by the Indian artist and philanthropist who lives and works between London and Pune has been on display at the Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay, since Feb 26. The sculpture was inspired by the common Indian butterfly, which has tiger stripes on its wings.

"Just as the common Indian butterfly has tiger stripes, my tiger work also emulates the butterfly's wings," said Ms Poonawalla. "Both animals let the other borrow strength, support, hope and positivity during tough times.

"The butterfly, a recurring motif in my works, symbolises the fragility and ephemeral, transformative nature of life. As it goes through a process of metamorphosis, the butterfly gives me a sense of hope after a period of darkness.

"The sculpture is depicted in red as the colour symbolises energy, mobility and luck in Asian culture."

Ms Poonawalla's work is meant to raise awareness of the declining tiger population. It highlights the animal's beauty while also raising awareness of the fragility of the ecosystem for these magnificent creatures.

"Coming from India, one of the very few countries to still have wild tigers, the project is very close to my heart," she said. "It is an honour to be chosen alongside two other leading Indian artists - Subodh Gupta and Bharti Kher.

"I have always been actively involved in supporting environmental and conservation causes. Tigers are particularly majestic and beautiful creatures and like all animals, it is important to support them."

The WWF-Singapore project will raise awareness about conservation and other key environmental causes facing Earth, and use art as a vehicle to educate and spark discussion and action.

Thrity-three life-size tiger art sculptures, designed by a collective of internationally-acclaimed artists, will present a unique perspective on how climate change, poaching and deforestation are affecting tigers in the wild.

One of WWF-Singapore's core objectives is to conserve the world's biological diversity. At the start of the 20th century, 100,000 wild tigers wandered freely. Today, only around 3,900 remain.

Tigers have disappeared from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in the last 25 years, with numbers across the rest of South-east Asia continuing to decline.

The 33 tiger sculptures will be exhibited across Singapore, including at Jewel Changi, National Gallery, Kampong Glam, The Fullerton Heritage and Sentosa.

The six-week trail, which ends on April 9, includes curated art tours and workshops at the National Gallery and conservation and eco-sustainability talks at partner venues. The 33 sculptures will be sold at an online auction by Sotheby's. Bidding opens on April 12 and closes on April 26.

For more information on the exhibition, visit visit https://tigertrail.wwf.sg/ or www.michellepoonawalla.com.