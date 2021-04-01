TranscenDance explores daily struggles

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The Temple of Fine Arts has always championed the notion of transcending through the arts.

It can be in whichever way or form that suits a person: From finding joy in watching a performance to perfecting a sequence or experiencing the ineffable sublime moment of being one with a loved art form.

This idea is the central theme explored in TranscenDance, a maiden dance film produced by the Singapore-based arts academy to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

"The main theme of TranscenDance is transcending through art to find one's light," said Ms Lakshmi Krishnan, TranscenDance's artistic director and choreographer and senior bharathanatyam faculty, Temple of Fine Arts. "Music and dance have been created from scratch.

"We thought TranscenDance would be a poignant way to mark how far we have come over the past 40 years - since 1981 when we started as a small and humble attempt to nurture art.

"Using new mediums to explore how art can push boundaries and create an impact with audiences, TranscenDance also sets the tone for the artistic exploration and innovation we want to continue delving into and the greater heights we want to scale over the next 40 years."

The 45-minute dance production, shot with the specific intent of being viewed as a movie, takes audiences through a deeply personal reflection of the quintessential life cycle of a dancer.

Five dancers - Swathi Sathish, Shreya Bhat, Madhuri Suresh, Varsha Vishwanath and Om Sakthi Taneshvari - grapple with various challenges while trying to find an equilibrium between dance and life.

"The stories in the film are inspired by the stories I've heard from many dancers and my own experiences," said Ms Krishnan. "The five dancers have done their best to bring each story to life. The hope is that every individual who watches the film is able to relate to a part of these journeys."

The stories are narrated through bharathanatyam, which has been employed differently in the film.

"We did not want to stick to a very traditional format that goes from the pushpanjali to a thillana," said Ms Krishnan. "By using bharatanatyam to explore everyday struggles and contemporary dilemmas, TranscenDance not only makes the traditional art form relatable to dancers and non-dancers of all races, but also aims to spark important conversations with younger Singaporean audiences about finding their own balance in today's fast-paced world."

Noted Indian bharatnatyam artiste Rama Vaidyanathan was the choreography mentor for the project, whose music was composed by Chitra Poornima Sathish. The sound producer is Anand Krishna.

The musicians involved are Chitra (vocals) Raghavendran Rajasekaran (flute), Pavan Sughosh (violin), Shivanesh Somasundram (mridangam) and Lalit Kumar Ganesh (digital music). The production team consisted of Neshma Thamil and Vetrivelan Gunasegaran.

The public can watch TranscenDance at http://bit.ly/transcendance-tfasg

santosh@sph.com.sg

