Travellers urged not to buy VTL tickets via third parties

The two bus operators plying the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia have urged travellers not to buy tickets through third parties.

Transtar Travel managing director Elson Yap said it is not safe to disclose personal details to third parties, while a spokesman for Causeway Link said the company has tried to track down and stop people who have posted on social media platforms that they are offering the service of purchasing tickets.

87% fully vaccinated, 39% have received booster

Since Dec 30, 2021, when the first Covid-19 jab was administered in Singapore, 87 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while 39 per cent have received their booster shot.

As at Dec 28, 2021, Singapore had one of the highest rates of fully vaccinated people in the world, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

Finance Minister to unveil Budget on Feb 18

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's Budget 2022 statement on Feb 18 next year in Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday that there will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement.

Indian nationals charged over receiving ill-gotten money

Two Indian nationals are accused of being involved in an arrangement in Singapore to receive money made from criminal activities in the United States.

Sandhu Hargurnek Singh, 27, and Bangia Saurabh, 21, were charged over the offence in court on Wednesday.

Le Le, first panda cub born in Singapore, makes public debut

Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore, made his public debut on Thursday in his new glass-fronted nursery at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders.

Le Le was born to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia on Aug 14 - their firstborn since they arrived in Singapore in 2012 on loan from Chengdu, China.

Members of the public can see Le Le from 3pm on Thursday.

Floral displays for whole of 2022 at Flower Dome

Horticultural enthusiasts and visitors to the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay will get to see the attraction back to its full floral splendour for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year.

Eight full-scale flower displays are lined up for 2022 as the Gardens - which opened in 2012 - celebrates its 10th anniversary.