Tree falls, damaging condo units and cars

A rain tree fell on four-storey walkup condominium Kismis Court in Toh Yi Road, damaging at least three units and two cars.

No one was hurt in the incident on Monday at about 10pm. The owners of one of the damaged units on the third storey said they were woken up by a loud crash.

Mr Alan Woo, 78, and his wife Ellen, 76, got out of bed, drew their curtains and were shocked to see a fallen branch pressing against their closed window.

Residents said the tree was at least 50 years old and it was taller than their four-storey block.

Speaking about the ordeal from their unit, Mr Woo, a retired businessman, said: "It was so loud; it sounded like a plane dropped out of the sky and crashed into the building."

The Straits Times