Trishaw rides and Deepavali lights

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

A 15-minute trishaw ride through Little India to catch the lights and decorations is the highlight of the array of Deepavali activities that the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC) has laid out for the public this year.

People can climb into the three-wheelers outside the IHC on Campbell Lane on Fridays and the friendly "trishaw uncle" will show them all the important festival spots along Serangoon Road and Little India's smaller streets.

"Not many may have taken a trishaw, which has been operating in Singapore since the 1900s," said IHC general manager Bhavani Dass. "This is a nice way to soak in the festival atmosphere and learn about Indian culture and heritage. You can experience the buzz of Deepavali (which falls on Nov 14) and get into the spirit."

The rides are available on Oct 30 and Nov 6 and 13 free of charge, but registration is required at https://ihc-programmes.peatix.com.

Due to the Covid-19 conditions, this year's Deepavali celebrations organised by the IHC are a mix of digital and onsite events. "We have to be thankful for what we have," said Ms Bhavani. "It's an important time for us to spend time with our families and cherish the memories.

"We have put together a collection of videos of different Indian communities celebrating the festival over the years."

Deepavali Throwback, a feature on the IHC's Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday since Oct 22, shows how Deepavali was celebrated in Singapore in the years gone by.

In this collaboration with Tamil daily Tamil Murasu, images are posted from the Singapore Press Holdings archives depicting various facets of Deepavali celebrations in Singapore which include shopping at Little India, celebrations at home, inviting friends and neighbours over and savouring festive snacks and sweets.

The theme of celebrations will continue on Nov 4 when the IHC will unveil a Deepavali Music Video featuring an original song composed by local musician Shabir. It will touch on the importance of heritage and the Deepavali spirit in Singapore.

Another video will also take viewers down memory lane on Oct 30.

Deepavali Fashion Styles will recreate various Deepavali dresses inspired by fashion styles from the 1970s onwards. It will show the evolution of saris, accessories and hairdos through the decades.

Community Expressions Deepavali Edition on Nov 7 features the food heritage of Indian festivals.

Celebrity Tamil couple Vadivalagan and Vickneswari cook a festive dish as they reminisce about the celebrations.

There are also limited-edition Deepavali-themed money packets available till Nov 14. These feature the peacock design from the Deepavali street light-up this year.

Step into IHC, take a photo, upload it on social media and tag it using

#IHCDeepavali to redeem the money packets while the stock lasts.

For more information, please visit www.indianheritage.org.sg

santosh@sph.com.sg