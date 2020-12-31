Twin violinists in rhythm with each other

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

They had only two weeks to prepare for the National Indian Music Competition (NIMC), organised by the National Arts Council, because they were fully focused for five months on doing well in their A level school exams, which finished in late November.

But 18-year-old twins Shruthi and Swathi Kumar gave their best efforts in the violin intermediate category and bagged the second and third prizes respectively. Sreeranjani Muthu Subramanian took the top prize. "We had stopped music practice for about five months," said Shruthi. "So, it was really fun to get back into the groove, though the initial week was challenging."

The NIMC, which was held virtually between Dec 14 and 20, is a celebration of the young talents in Singapore's diverse Indian music community.

"The violin is very special to us as we always do things together," said Swathi. "Quite naturally our playing is synchronised easily.

"We have different ideas about raga alaps (opening section of a typical classical performance) and use our strengths individually in duet concerts. At the NIMC we wanted to give our best and of course win it. But the competition was within ourselves and not between us."

The sisters, who were born in Singapore after their parents arrived here from India in 1996, picked up the violin at age seven after they were fascinated by its mellifluous sounds. They started learning violin as an extra-curricular activity at DPS International and then pursued it seriously at the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) after their guru N.N. Ganesh Kumar recognised their talent.

At SIFAS they were guided by guru Nellai Ravindran, who taught them the intricacies of the instrument, and completed their eighth year of diploma in 2019.

"Learning the basics was easy but as we progressed to years five and six it got hard," said Shruthi. "We took some time to understand how to play alpana (improvisation that develops a musical scale) and swaram (sound of a musical note) because it is not fixed and has to come from our imagination.

"The violin is a demanding instrument because the placement of the finger in a particular swarasthanam (note) has to be perfect. This comes with only disciplined practice and perseverance.

"We have now grown to perform individually and accompany vocalists. However, we have got a lot more to learn." Swathi pointed out that she is technically strong, while Shruthi is able to deliver a song with more feeling.

The pair, whose parents are IT professionals, have been doing stage shows since 10 and have performed at the SIFAS Kalavaibhavam festival and done concerts in Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Madurai. Swathi said finding time for the violin was a major struggle as they also had to deal with studies and sports in school. "We sometimes have to wake up at 5am to practise," she said.

Shruthi also fractured her right arm after slipping and falling during a mass run in primary school. "I was not able to play the violin for six months," she said.

"It is a long time and I was afraid I would forget how to play the violin. But I quickly got over it and played a concert with my sister soon after recovering." The sisters completed their A levels at Anderson Serangoon Junior College last year.

"Our interest in music is increasing day by day," said Swathi, who wants to do a degree in sociology. "We would like to do more concerts in India and Singapore and work with violin stalwarts."

Shruthi will pursue higher studies in neuroscience and psychology.

