Ulu Pandan among four public housing estates to go car-lite

Four public housing estates - Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and the Greater Southern Waterfront - will be gazetted as car-lite in a push towards sustainability.

Two other areas, Pearl's Hill and Tanjong Rhu, will also be gazetted. This will come into effect from Oct 31.

Ulu Pandan will be the first HDB car-lite precinct, with the first Build-To-Order flats there to be launched in the November sales exercise.

Man charged with bringing in 34kg of rhino horns without permit

A South African man who allegedly brought more than 34kg of rhinoceros horns worth $1.2 million into Singapore without a valid export permit was charged in court on Thursday.

This is the largest seizure of rhinoceros horns in Singapore.

Gumede Sthembiso Joel, 32, and the 34.25kg of African rhinoceros horns were intercepted at Changi Airport on Tuesday at around noon.

The horns from Johannesburg, South Africa, were on their way to Vientiane, Laos.

Police arrest man who locked himself in flat with wife, baby

A man locked himself in a flat with his wife and one-year-old son, refusing to open the door for the police for more than three hours on Monday morning.

Police officers, including crisis negotiators, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were deployed over concerns that Mr Vincent Lin, 33, would harm himself or others.

Neighbours said at least 20 officers had surrounded the flat at Block 182A Woodlands Street 13.

Mr Lin later opened the door and was arrested at around 1.20pm.

The police said he had obstructed officers from carrying out their duties, and added that investigations were under way.

Travellers to Malaysia have to fill customs forms

Travellers arriving in or leaving Malaysia will now have to fill up customs declaration forms, says the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

No reasons were given for the resumption of this practice, which was stopped many years ago.

Singapore records 6,888 new Covid-19 cases

There were 6,888 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, a jump from the 2,587 new local cases the day before.

There is usually a spike in case numbers on Tuesdays, due to people socialising over the weekend.

The increase comes days after the return of the F1 Grand Prix race which attracted more than 300,000 people last Friday to Sunday.

Two Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled over pesticide presence

Two products of Indonesian brand Mie Sedaap - Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles - are being recalled due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide.

The Singapore Food Agency said on Thursday that ethylene oxide was detected in the products during a survey of food items, after the same pesticide was found in Haagen-Dazs ice cream products in August.

The affected Haagen-Dazs products were also recalled then.