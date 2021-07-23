Uncertain year: III's insurance know-how

AJAY SADANA

With a lot of patience and precautions most of us could live through 2020 and hoped that 2021 will be better.

However, this year has also unveiled a new set of challenges.

There is fear, apprehension and insecurity attached to almost everything, whether it is one's job, earnings, savings, career or assets.

Insurance gains relevance during these adverse times, at least in protecting a person's assets or earnings, which are affected when someone meets with an accident or illness.

Insurance has always been perceived as a complicated set of contracts by the common man, who refrains from investing time and energy on it because of the technicalities.

India International Insurance (III) has been providing one of the best retail options to all Singapore residents for the past 70 years.

Here are a few insurance solutions which are relevant and required for all: lPersonal Accident: An accident is an unfortunate event which can lead to death or disability. Insurance can support the financial loss involved.

Personal accident insurance provides financial compensation to the insured and the family in the event of an accident resulting in death or permanent disability. It covers medical expenditure and monetary loss. lHome Insurance: Our home has to be insured against events such as fire, earthquake, flood, lightning and theft. It is always safer to insure our assets adequately by paying an affordable premium compared to the total value at stake. There are additional covers available for valuables, alternative accommodation cost, hospitalised inconvenience fees, fire extinguishing expense, etc. lMotor Insurance: Third Party Liability insurance is mandatory to protect third party rights during an accident. However, it is better to buy a comprehensive insurance with maximum possible cover, such as flood, personal accident, etc. lOther insurance products: These include Health, Maid Bond, Travel, Workmen Injury, Property, Liability, Marine Cargo & Hull, Energy and Aviation.

Following points may be considered while buying an insurance cover: lWho should buy: An individual or a company will suffer a financial loss when an asset is lost or damaged in an unfortunate event. The person or the company who has insurable interest must buy insurance cover. lHow much to buy: The estimated amount involved in the reinstatement of the asset is the amount for which cover must be sought. While arriving at the estimate, you should also consider factors such as inflation, cost of repairs, transportation and labour.

For personal accident policies, check for ideal insurance plans and insure for the maximum amount possible according to the income earned. lWhere to buy: The easiest way to buy an insurance is online, although sometimes this causes difficulties in understanding the terms and conditions. A more traditional way is to approach an insurance company, an insurance agent or an insurance broker. lWording: Before buying an insurance policy, read what it says thoroughly. The policy should clearly explain what it covers, exclusions and the amount that will be retained by the insured in case of a loss or claim. lClaims settlement: Insurance companies are licensed by regulators and operate within the specified rules and regulations.

Their service can be tested during the settlement of claims. One way to check the prompt and prudent claim settlement capabilities of the insurer is to find out for how long the company has been in business in Singapore, how strong its financial strength is and how approachable it is while buying a policy.

