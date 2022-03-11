Understanding the principles of war

Wounded Ukrainian servicemen after a battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region on Tuesday. PHOTO: AFP

ASAD LATIF

A wise strategist remarked that war is inevitable but that the next war is not.

Why then did war break out between Russia and Ukraine?

The answer lies in nations' calculations of the outcome of war. Common sense dictates that two sides preparing for war cannot both expect victory.

One side must realise that it will lose and therefore will not fight, preferring instead to accede to the demands of the more powerful side.

Since no one fights for a ceasefire, which is neither here nor there, war can be avoided if strategic rationality prevails.

The problem occurs when reason does not prevail because of bellicose nationalism and populism, ideology or encouragement by allies that promise to tilt armed conflict ultimately to a nation's advantage.

Russia's horrendous invasion of Ukraine is condemnable.

There is not and cannot be any justification for it.

However, even that unjustified invasion calls into question why war began in the first place. It began because the Ukranians underestimated the severity of the Russian threat facing them.

That threat was manifested on Aug 8, 2008, when Russian forces invaded Georgia, inaugurating Europe's first war in the 21st century.

The West's lukewarm response indicated how much the balance of power had changed since 1991, when the Soviet Union imploded.

Russia had arrived anew on the European stage, and Georgia was the first example of that return.

The Atlantic Council, a non-partisan organisation, noted: "Understandably, many in Moscow interpreted this accommodating approach as an informal invitation for further acts of aggression in Russia's traditional sphere of influence. Six years after the Russo-Georgian War, Russia embarked on a far more comprehensive military campaign against Ukraine."

The annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014 revealed the expanding ambit of Russian ambitions - again, an expansion unresisted by the West.

Finally, Russia's recognition of the secessionist Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Luhansk last month provided the immediate backdrop to the invasion of Ukraine proper.

In the circumstances, it is astonishing that Kyiv proceeded to act as if Moscow was just another international player.

It appears to have ignored the changing balance of power in Europe, an accurate reading of which would have obliged Ukraine to take Russia far more seriously than it did.

Instead, Ukraine looked for security by seeking admission to the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

Of course, entry to Nato in particular would have brought Ukraine under the protective nuclear umbrella of the trans-Atlantic military alliance, but that admission (like the one to the EU) was nowhere in sight even as nuclear Russia demanded explicitly that Ukraine stay out of those two organisations. Kyiv refused to accede to Moscow's demands.

On Feb 24, it found that Russian threats had turned into nightmarish reality without the EU and Nato anywhere in strategic sight. Instead, what remained was the expected solidarity of Western democracies with Ukraine's own political system.

Democracy matters of course - famously, democracies do not go to war with one another - but there is little point in democratic solidarity unless it takes the form of watertight security guarantees to protect a country from an autocratic power.

When that autocracy is also a great power, countries need to think long and hard before they place even residual hopes in democracy against the might of a nuclear-armed and determined adversary.

Lastly, there was no question of the Ukrainian military being able to withstand a Russian onslaught on its own.

It is a brave and committed fighting force, no doubt, but courage and commitment cannot hold out for long against relentless military assault by a manifestly superior power.

What is required then is timely and meaningful intervention by allies which are committed publicly to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation under attack.

No such commitment had been apparent since the Russian territorial transgression in Crimea eight years ago.

What made Kyiv confident that anyone would come to its aid in the case of an invasion of Ukraine proper? That is what has occurred.

As a Singaporean, I feel a keen sense of empathy with Ukrainians who are suffering so badly.

Without intending to be churlish, let me say, however, that what protects Singaporeans from a similar fate is Singapore's keen understanding of the three principles of war mentioned earlier: the agency of the international balance of power, a visceral understanding of the nature of strategic alliances and the default need for a strong deterrent force.

The first two principles lie within Singapore's understanding but outside its control: The third lies very much within its control. Take away the Singapore Armed Forces, and you have taken everything away from Singapore.

