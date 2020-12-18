Unesco tribute to local hawkers

"Great news - Singapore Hawker Culture has been inscribed on the Unesco Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity! Many have worked very hard to get our Hawker Culture inscribed on that list. Thank you all - it has been a long but fruitful journey. The biggest thanks must go to the generations of hawkers for nourishing a nation's stomach and spirits. This recognition would not have come without their sweat, toil and dedication to their profession. ''

- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong