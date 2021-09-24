Union, LTA discussing need for booster shots for bus drivers

Talks are on to assess the need for bus drivers to be given booster shots, with most of them having taken their vaccination in the first quarter of the year, said labour MP Melvin Yong on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, he said that the high vaccination rate among bus workers had possibly prevented a potentially bigger outbreak.

The talks between the National Transport Workers' Union and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) over the possible need for front-line public transport workers to get booster shots come amid a surge in cases linked to eight bus interchanges.

95% of SIT's graduates in 2020 secure jobs amid Covid-19

A total of 95 per cent of students from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) who graduated last year were able to find employment despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include those who were enrolled in the SG United Traineeships programme that provides recent graduates or those who will soon graduate with opportunities to gain industry-relevant work experience.

This is compared with about 95.9 per cent of graduates from the Singapore University of Technology and Design and about 93.6 per cent of those who graduated from four other local universities last year.

Man behind clown mask wanted to entertain kids

Mr Khairin Rasoh, 24, dresses up as a clown for his job as a promoter because he has liked them since he was a child, and he never intended to scare children with his appearance he said on Wednesday.

Mr Khairin has been playing a clown as part of a marketing role for Speech Academy Asia - a private education provider that guides students in public-speaking skills.

His appearance outside schools such as Angsana Primary in Tampines sparked public backlash for scaring children.

Core inflation rises to over 2-year high in August amid higher food prices

Core inflation in Singapore rose by the fastest pace in more than two years in August, lifted by higher food prices and a smaller decline in the cost of retail and other goods.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, rose to 1.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis last month, up from 1 per cent in July, partly due to low base effects. This was the highest increase since the key indicator hit 1.2 per cent in June 2019.

No visitors to hospital wards for four weeks from Sept 24

No visitors will be allowed in hospital wards for four weeks, from Sept 24 to Oct 23, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday.

This restriction, which applies to all public, community and private hospitals, comes amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the community, and with more cases detected among hospital staff, patients and visitors.

Life sentence for retiree who killed ex-wife at ITE

Retiree Seet Cher Hng, 69, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday after he fatally stabbed his former wife, Ms Low Hwee Geok, 56, in a carpark at the Institute of Technical Education College Central campus on July 19, 2018.

Ms Low was a divisional director at the college.