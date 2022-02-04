Vaccination-differentiated measures kick in at hotels and other places

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures kicked in at hotels, hostels and serviced apartments, institutes of higher learning and indoor sports facilities on Tuesday, further expanding the scope of settings that unvaccinated people will not be able to enter.

Such measures are now also applicable for media conferences, work-related events as well as funerary memorial events.

GPs see surge in number of patients over CNY holidays

General practitioner (GP) clinics that remained open over the Chinese New Year holidays saw a surge in walk-in patients, some with acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Clinics reported long queues even as the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday that 988 GP clinics will be operating from Monday to Wednesday.

Online survey to gather views on rejuvenating HDB shops

Singapore residents can contribute ideas and views on how to breathe new life into Housing Board (HDB) heartland shops by participating in an online survey by the Ministry of National Development from Thursday.

The aim of the survey is to seek suggestions on how to rejuvenate these shops while preserving their heritage and cultural value in local communities, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Thursday.

New initiatives for passengers with dementia or other invisible disabilities

Passengers with invisible disabilities, such as dementia and autism spectrum disorder, will now be able to get additional help when travelling through Changi Airport.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Wednesday that it has worked with special needs schools and organisations to launch three new initiatives for such passengers.

Briton accused of not wearing mask allegedly obstructed auxiliary cop

A Briton who allegedly failed to don a mask in public on three occasions amid the Covid-19 pandemic is now accused of refusing to comply with an auxiliary police officer's directions to put on a surgical mask when he turned up at the State Courts building in Havelock Square last month.

Philip Richard Mockridge was charged on Thursday with voluntarily obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties.

The 54-year-old Singapore permanent resident is accused of committing the offence at 8.48am on Jan 11.

He now faces four charges in all, having earlier been handed three charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Singapore Airlines ranked top global carrier, leading Asian firm

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been ranked the top global airline by Fortune.

It was also cited as the leading Asian firm in the magazine's list of the 50 Most Admired Companies in the world, which was announced on Wednesday.

The Singapore carrier came in 32nd overall, up two spots from 34th last year.

This is the 20th time the company has made it to the annual list.