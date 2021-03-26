Vaccines are as multiracial as global S'pore

ASAD LATIF

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong affirmed this month that Singapore would use Covid-19 vaccines no matter where they are made, so long as they are safe and effective.

"We will use vaccines from any source. Vaccines do not carry a nationality. Is it good or is it no good? Does it work? If it does, then we will use it," he said in an interview with the BBC.

Singapore has received supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac vaccines.

"I do not think there is any basis for people to say, a vaccine comes from China, it is no good, or conversely, a vaccine comes from China, it must be good because I am a Chinaman and it matches my DNA. Vaccines are vaccines," Mr Lee noted trenchantly, adding that China has capable scientists, biomedical researchers and vaccine researchers.

His comments draw attention to the triple dangers of vaccine nationalism, vaccine diplomacy and vaccine ethnicity.

Last year, when the search for a vaccine had begun in deadly earnest, an article in the Harvard Business Review warned about vaccine nationalism.

"Instead of working together to craft and implement a global strategy, a growing number of countries are taking a 'my nation first' approach to developing and distributing potential vaccines or other pharmaceutical treatments," Dr Rebecca Weintraub, Dr Asaf Bitton and Dr Mark L. Rosenberg wrote in the respected journal.

The degree of global transmission matters because if nations with a large number of infections do not gain timely access to the vaccine and other medicines, Covid-19 would continue to disrupt global supply chains and, consequently, economies around the world, the authors noted.

Vaccine nationalism has ebbed because of the availability of several varieties on the global market but it has not disappeared.

The European Union blocked a shipment of vaccines to Australia because of concerns over its own supplies in a case of vaccine protectionism, an inevitable variant of vaccine nationalism.

Then there is a contrary trend: Vaccine diplomacy. Russia, China, India and Israel are among the countries identified as practising the diplomatic art of supplying vaccines to other countries in order to amplify their regional influence with an eye on their global soft power.

There would have been nothing wrong with this - from the recipient countries' point of view - except that the humanitarian gestures play into those powerful nations' competition with rival powers, to the ultimate detriment of the strategic interests and choices of smaller or weaker nations.

Then, again, there is vaccine ethnicity. This consists in the mistaken belief that, just as vaccines have nationalities, they have ethnic affiliations as well.

Thus, the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm would be Sinic, India's Covaxin Indic, Russia's Sputnik V Slavic and America's Moderna would be Caucasian along with the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and so on.

If that were the case, people would be right to choose a vaccine based on their ethnic affinity.

Quite apart from logistical difficulties in the procurement and distribution of ethnically sourced vaccines, that freedom of choice would create the basis of an epidemiological racism no less vicious than attempts to attach racial tags to the pandemic itself.

It is worth remembering that the coronavirus pandemic, which spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan, was greeted initially in the West as the Wuhan virus or the Chinese virus or the Asian virus. Asia includes Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia - and Singapore.

Had the virus originated in Lucknow, it would have been called the Lucknow virus or the Indian virus or the Asian virus. Asia includes China.

Had the virus first appeared in Saint Petersburg, it would have been called the Petersburg or the Russian or the Slavic virus. The Slavic world includes Slovakia.

Had the virus originated in Atlanta, it would have been called the Atlanta virus or the American virus or the Caucasian virus.

The Caucasian West includes Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Biological stigmatisation creates the basis of geographic xenophobia. Vaccines should not be a part of a geopolitical racial game.

In Singapore, the least that we could do is to avoid falling into geo-ethnic traps.

Race does not inoculate populations, scientifically produced and tested vaccination does. Science possesses no country of origin nor culture of destination.

It is global if it is science at all. As the citizens of a globalised city-state, rational Singaporeans owe it to themselves to see vaccines as common national protection from disease.

Vaccine ethnicity/racism should go in the way of vaccine nationalism and vaccine diplomacy.

Asad Latif is an editorial writer for The Straits Times.