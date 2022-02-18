Vaccines prevented 8,000 deaths

The nationwide vaccine rollout prevented around 8,000 Covid-19 deaths during the peak of the Delta wave last year.

Vaccines also helped Singapore avoid 33,000 severe cases and 112,000 hospitalisations, according to a report on the impact of various measures in the past two Budgets, in 2020 and 2021, to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

These figures, based on new estimates from the Ministry of Health (MOH), were published on Thursday in the 58-page report issued by the Ministry of Finance. It comes ahead of this year's Budget statement today.

MOH simulated the number of hospitalisations, severe cases and deaths that would likely have taken place if vaccines were not available.

It estimated that the country would have seen more than double the 198,361 Covid-19 cases actually reported during the five-month period from August to December last year.

The country would also have seen eight times the hospitalisation rate, nearly 12 times the number of severe cases and 11 times the number of total deaths.

"These estimates likely underestimate the benefits of vaccination, as they do not factor in the effect of vaccinations in reducing the chain of transmission and the likelihood of worse mortality outcomes if healthcare facilities had to manage a significantly higher caseload," the report noted. It added that Singapore's vaccination programme helped the country keep death rates low throughout the pandemic.

As at Feb 15, the country had seen 16.7 Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 population.

This is on a par with similarly highly vaccinated countries such as South Korea and Japan, which saw 14 and 16.5 deaths per 100,000 population respectively.

In contrast, countries such as the United States have a relatively high rate of around 277 deaths per 100,000 population and lower vaccination rates.

The Straits Times