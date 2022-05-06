Vesakhi Mela buzz

More than 2,000 people participated in the Vesakhi Mela on April 30 and May 1 at Singapore Khalsa Association's (SKA) Tessensohn Road premises.

The community fair had a wide range of activities for everyone, including new citizens and foreigners working or studying in Singapore.

Organised by SKA in partnership with more than 30 Sikh and non-Sikh organisations, the event was themed Together In Adversity, One In Harmony. It commemorated the strong spirit of Singapore residents in helping one another in times of adversity and ensuring that the social fabric remains strong and united.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan inaugurated the recently-relocated Khalsa Kindergarten on April 30. He also presented certificates to Sikh students who excelled in the national examinations in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"Integration must not happen only among Singaporeans but also between Singaporeans and those new to this country," he said.

"It is crucial that our community spaces be inclusive and we find ways to engage new migrants, including workers who have helped to build Singapore into what it is today."

There were special activities for migrant workers as a tribute to their hard work. The bhangra and giddha (popular folk dance of women in Punjab) segment was popular with the workers, who showcased their high-energy dance skills.

The Vesakhi Mela also had telematch, Zumba and a physiotherapy class for senior women.

SEWA Healthcare, an initiative started by SKA during the pandemic, gave free health screenings while ground-up organisation Mental ACT held a talk on suicide awareness.

SKA's youth wing Young Khalsa, brought more than 60 children together for art and craft activities as well as to learn boliyaan (couplets sung in Punjabi) and bhangra dance.

There were sporting competitions for all age groups. Lawn bowling, a recently-introduced sport at SKA, was well-received and there were calls for regular sessions to be held.

Hidden talents were uncovered at the cultural night, where there was acoustic singing, Bollywood dancing and a high-octane dhol performance.

"It was great to see the buzz at SKA after two years. I really enjoyed myself," said 21-year-old undergraduate Simmranjeet Kaur Dhaliwal.

Organising committee chairman Gurpreet Singh Rikhraj said they wanted to bring the mela atmosphere back to SKA following the relaxation of the Covid-19 measures.

"We believe we have succeeded in having a real carnival at SKA this year," he said.