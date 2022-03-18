Victim of Buangkok sword attack among six lauded by police

Mr Amila Chinthana, 35, who pinned down a sword-swinging man at a traffic junction in Buangkok Crescent on Monday, was presented the Public Spiritedness Award along with the five others who supported him by the Ang Mo Kio Police Division on Tuesday.

The six were lauded for stopping the assailant from causing more harm to the public while waiting for the police to arrive.

Impact of Ukraine war will add to cost of living pressures in Singapore

Despite Singapore's limited direct links with Russia and Ukraine, the conflict between the two countries could impact the global economy and, in turn, contribute to cost of living pressures, said panellists at a roundtable organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times on Monday.

With uncertainty over how the three-week-long invasion by Moscow of its neighbour might pan out, questions remain over the degree of inflation to expect, they added, with one expert warning of "nefarious activities" by companies taking advantage of the global situation to engage in price gouging.

Walk-ins for Covid-19 jab, booster dose open for all those eligible

From Thursday, people who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine can get their shot at a vaccination centre any day of the week without booking an appointment. They can do this before 7pm.

The exception is the vaccination centre at Yusof Ishak Secondary School in Punggol.

The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and the Early Childhood Development Agency said on Wednesday that more vaccination centres will be closing down in the coming weeks.

Panel to look into charges of profiteering from GST

A committee has been reconvened to address concerns that businesses could use the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a cover to raise prices.

The 13-member Committee Against Profiteering (CAP) will look into feedback on unjustified price increases of essential products and services, and focus on daily items commonly consumed or used by Singaporean households, such as eggs and chicken.

Moderna more effective as a booster shot for those over 60

A booster shot with the Moderna vaccine offered older people better protection against Covid-19 if they had previously taken the Pfizer jabs, researchers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) have found.

Seven days after taking a booster shot, people above the age of 60 who took Moderna had an average antibody level that was twice as high as those who took the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, the study showed. This was consistent across all variants of concern of the Covid-19 virus, said NCID in a press release on Thursday.

Singapore in bid to host World Athletics Championships in 2025

The world's top athletes could converge at the Sports Hub if Singapore's bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships is successful.

Sources told The Straits Times that Singapore's bid to stage the 20th edition of the biennial competition was made late last year, after submissions for bids closed on Oct 1. An official announcement is imminent.