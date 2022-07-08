Vietnamese makes authentic appam

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Having grown up eating appam and developing a love for the pancake throughout my adult life, I was curious to find out if the preparation of the Indian dish by a Vietnamese hawker was any good after a friend told me about her venture.

On Monday, I hot-footed it to the Mr Appam stall at Maxwell Food Centre, where Ms Nguyen Thi Kieu Hanh greeted me with a big smile.

"What do you want?" she asked me. "Egg appam? Egg, ham and cheese appam? Durian appam? Ice-cream appam? Or chocolate-banana appam?"

I said: "Your original appam."

Appam is widely believed to have originated in Kerala, where I hail from.

I'm particularly finicky about it. I like it exactly to my taste: Apart from being crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy at the centre, it should not taste just sweet. The core must have the right sour tinge.

There are many cooks who can recreate a beautiful core and lacy sides. But they are failures to me if they do not get the sweet-sour mix correct. That is why I look down on most appam makers in Singapore.

I watched Ms Hanh closely as she made her original appam for me.

She was deft in pouring the pre-made dough into the appachatti, a shallow, bowl-like pan. She also knew the exact amount to pour and how to roll the pan around so that the dough didn't stick to it.

Where people usually go wrong is under-cooking the centre or burning the sides. Ms Hanh got it perfectly done.

"Here, how do you like it?" she asked me as she presented me with a pair of her freshly-cooked appams.

I must say I was gobsmacked. What she prepared was beyond my imagination. I was stunned that a Vietnamese could prepare appam as well as a Malayalee.

I dug into the appams, which she served with plenty of orange sugar and grated coconut. When Ms Hanh saw I was relishing them, she brought out a Vietnamese red ginseng drink called Sting for me.

I actually hated it as the drink did not go well with the appam. I also told her that she should come up with better sides.

There were at least 10 people who were placing appam orders with Ms Hanh just before 5pm, which is near to her 6pm closing time. Each appam set costs between $2.80 and $3.30.

She looked happy that she was busy that late in the day.

"I'm lucky, very lucky," she told me. "When I started selling appams six months ago, there were few customers. I struggled a lot.

"Now, through word of mouth, I am having many customers. Not just Indians, but Chinese, Vietnamese and others are also coming to my shop."

I asked Mr Choy Wing Kong, who was seated at a nearby table, if he liked Ms Hanh's appam.

The 46-year-old, who works in the financial industry and walked up from Raffles Place with a friend, said he was trying it out for the first time and simply loving it.

"A friend told me that a Vietnamese hawker was making appam. I felt I had to go for it," he said. "I'm not disappointed.

"She has done a fantastic job. It is soft and at the same time crispy. I'll recommend it to all my friends."

Mr Thiyaga Rajan, 38, who lives in the Tanjong Pagar area, said he is now a regular at Mr Appam because the "appams suit my taste".

It usually takes several years of learning, perseverance and dedication to make the perfect appam. How did Ms Hanh master this art in just half-a-year?

"I wouldn't say it is perfect," she said. "But it is very good. I had no choice but to learn making appam because I was given a 'non-Chinese' stall and I couldn't say no."

Ms Hanh, 45, a Singapore permanent resident who came to the island from Vietnam 12 years ago, explained that she was working as a cook at a Vietnamese restaurant chain when her Singaporean husband Koh Wan Chee, 55, suffered a stroke last year. He was a chef at a Japanese restaurant.

"My salary was not enough as my expenses went up," she said. "I had to pay for my husband's treatment and also for my children's education."

The couple have a girl, 15, and a boy, 14, who study in a local secondary school in Tampines.

"I then decided I would be better off if I had my own stall. I could make my own Vietnamese soup and noodles."

But matters took an unexpected turn for Ms Hanh when she applied for a 'Chinese' stall - she ticked 'non-Chinese' stall on the form by mistake.

"What could I do?" she said. "I was given this stall at Maxwell Food Centre and I had to sell Indian food. The authorities could not let me change and I didn't want to forfeit it because getting a 'Chinese' stall would take a long time."

When she found out that her neighbouring stalls were serving typical Indian fare such as briyani, thosai, idli and vadai, she decided she would do something different. That was when an Indian friend suggested that she make appams.

"I did not know how to make appams," said Ms Hanh. "In desperation, I went to meet my MP (Dr Janil Puthucheary, representing the Punggol Coast ward of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health). He gave me the names of a few Indian cooks who could help me. But none of them wanted to teach me. I then approached a Chinese cook who taught me the basics."

Determined to get her appam business started, Ms Hanh also took tutorials from YouTube videos. "A Malaysian-Indian woman, whom I had known before, also showed me how to do it," she said. "I gradually got the technique right."

Till a month ago, Ms Hanh, who originally hails from Ho Chi Minh and met her husband while he was working in the city, used to make only about 3kg of appam dough a day. Now she does about 5kg a day and up to 7kg on weekends.

The dough is made overnight from a mixture of rice batter, coconut milk and sugar. It is fermented with yeast. I especially like it when a dash of toddy is added, like my late grandmother used to do.

"I don't have any complaints," said Ms Hanh. "I have friends who help me and business is picking up. I'm sure with more publicity, more people will come regularly to my shop."

She works from 9am to 8pm six days a week alone at the stall and then goes home (in Punggol) to look after her children. Twice a month, she visits her husband, who is bedridden at the Ren Ci @ Ang Mo Kio Nursing Home.

She also took a nine-day break at the end of last month to take her children to visit her family in Ho Chi Minh after three years.

To grow her business, Ms Hanh has added putu mayam to her menu and tries out exotic appams to draw younger people.

I suggested that her appams will sell better if she makes the traditional Kerala side dishes that go well with it - kadala (chickpeas) curry, egg masala and beef stew.

She liked the idea. "But where can I learn to make these curries?" she asked me. I told her not to worry: My mother, who is well-versed in Kerala style of cooking, is now in Singapore and I will get her to teach Ms Hanh.

Ms Hanh then promised me that she will come to my home on Tuesday - her day off - to learn the intricacies of curry cooking from my mother.

Rest assured, I will be on standby to taste the final products.

Mr Appam is located at

#01-99 Maxwell Food Centre