Violet Oon's bid to buy out partner goes to trial

When Peranakan cuisine icon Violet Oon and her two children gave half of their company to businessman Manoj Murjani in 2014, they believed they had found a business partner who could take the brand international.

The number of restaurants operated by the company, Violet Oon, grew from one to five, but tensions began simmering over salaries, branding and the sharing of the financial burden.

Things boiled over in 2022 when Ms Oon, her daughter Tay Su-Lyn and her son Tay Yiming took legal action against Mr Murjani - who is best known for co-founding luxury tea brand TWG - in a bid to buy him out.

Mr Murjani's holding company Group MMM owns 50 per cent of Violet Oon, while Ms Oon holds a 20 per cent stake and each of her children 15 per cent.

The family filed a lawsuit against him and Group MMM, alleging minority oppression, as well as a parallel application to wind up the company.

In April, Mr Murjani made an offer to buy the family out for $6 million on the condition that the family cannot use the "Violet Oon" name forever.

Ms Oon and her children turned down the offer and on Monday, the trial opened in the High Court. They are seeking a court order to allow the family to buy Group MMM's shares in the company, at a price to be separately determined by the court or a court-appointed valuer.

The family, represented by Drew and Napier's Meryl Koh, accused Mr Murjani of acting in a way that was "commercially unfair" to them.

They claimed that he had conducted the affairs of the company in a manner that not only caused their relationship of mutual trust and confidence to break down, but was also oppressive.

