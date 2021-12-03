Walking the talk in Little India

Tekka Food Steps enables visitors to explore the food, sights, smells and sounds of Little India on foot. PHOTO: BROWN VOICES

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

One of the highlights of the recently held Singapore Writers Festival was encouraging people to listen to a different way of storytelling and explore a side of Singapore that might not seem typical.

The organisers commissioned Brown Voices, a collective of Indian playwrights founded in 2019, to craft Tekka Food Steps, an audio-guided walk through Little India which captures the area's food, sights, smells and sounds.

The tour begins in Little Bangladesh and ends at Tekka Centre. It passes through streets that are less traversed.

All a person has to do is stream five audio tracks (available on various streaming platforms: https://anchor.fm/tekkafoodsteps) in succession on the mobile phone and walk the route by listening to the instructions.

One can also consult the map posted on the Brown Voices Instagram page (@brown.voices).

According to Ms Vithya Subramaniam, who produced, researched, edited and directed Tekka Food Steps, among several threads, it tells the history of food production and labour in Little India.

"It describes the slaughter houses, mills and restaurants in detail," she said.

"Also where the labourers lived, how they cooked and ate, how they had special financial arrangements with certain restaurants and how their welfare was taken care of by different groups over time," she said.

"The audio walk also points out the multicultural history of the area which continues to be seen in the produce sold and the customers who regularly go to dine or do their purchases there."

The English and Tamil playlists run for about 72 minutes.

"But we highly encourage listeners to pause and explore the shops and sights highlighted along the way," said Ms Subramaniam.

"They can even stop to have a bite whenever they want."

Sound designer Ramesh Krishnan has captured the sonic essence of Little India in deft ways.

Tekka Food Steps was written in English and voiced by Brown Voices members Hemang Yadav, Mumtaz Maricar, Karthikeyan Somasundaram, Pramila Krishnasamy and Lewin Bernard.

It was translated into Tamil and directed by Mr Somasundaram. The Tamil playlists also feature the voice of veteran Tamil artiste Re Sommasundram.

"The writers have drawn from their own connections with Little India and interviews with people who have worked there," said Ms Subramaniam.

"The tracks relate a variety of relationships - what Little India means to an Indian, what working and making a living in one of its earlier industries felt like and what having something as simple as tea means to a person's relationship with his grandfather.

"They clearly bring out Little India's multi-layered history which is still evident in its landscape today."

