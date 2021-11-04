Wear it differently!

Models (from left) Gurdev Sharma showing off the dhoti drape, Ica Affifah the sari-trousers pairing, Deepali Satpute the belted-traditional look and Anuradha Alex the retro-inspired drape. PHOTOS: VHOK JOHN

V. K. SANTOSH KUMAR

A sari enthusiast, a photographer and a make-up artiste have come together to showcase how the six-yard (5.48m) Indian fabric can be draped in different styles for women to wear and enjoy during the Deepavali festival this year.

"I have been following the sari-draping trends on social media and thought it would be interesting to highlight a few unique styles," said Ms Deepali Satpute, a marketing professional and photography enthusiast who came up with the idea.

"It's amazing the way the sari has transformed. The traditional drape is of course my most favourite style. But it is interesting what you can do with it.

"The sari is so versatile - it can be paired with boosters, a shirt, a crop top or trousers. There is no limit to what you can create with the six yards of fabric and that's what I love about it."

Ms Deepali roped in her friends and models Anuradha Alex, Gurdev Sharma and Ica Affifah and the four wore four different saris in four different styles and posed for photographs at Fort Canning Park's Sang Nila Utama Garden on Oct 23.

The first was the dhoti style, similar to the way the Maharashtrian dhoti is worn with a longer sari of nine yards (Nauvaar in Marathi).

The second was pairing the sari with trousers, which gives it a Western feel and great contemporary vibes.

In this style, the sari goes well with cropped blouses as well as long shirt-style blouses.

The third style was the belted look with a traditional drape.

Inspired by the Bengali way of wearing the pallu (the loose end of a sari usually worn over one shoulder) and paired with a top, it gives a modern twist to a traditional style.

The belt keeps the beautiful drape in place along with making a fashion statement.

It also allows the hands to be free for dancing.

The fourth style was a retro-inspired drape, an off-shoulder look that accentuates the body contours perfectly.

A belt is worn above the sari to secure the pallu and it creates a trendy and easy-to-manage feel.

"We wanted to present diversity and so we had models from different walks of life," said photographer Vhok John.

"It was all about woman empowerment.

"The colours we chose were dark black, red and gold; yellow and purple; light green with pink; and white with orange. These were vivid and gelled with the vibrance of the Festival of Lights.

"The background was Balinese, with nature and greenery, which goes well with the festive mood."

Make-up artiste and beauty brand consultant Chandni Sahu, who was trained in India and has worked in Dubai, London and Singapore for more than 14 years, brought out the essence of Indian heritage through the choice of the saris and jewellery.

"I concentrated on accentuating the eyes, using neutral shades, hints of gold and kohl," she said.

"I also used the bindi (a decorative mark worn in the middle of the forehead by Indian women).

"Jewellery was a mix of silver and hints of gold which is a big part of uplifting an Indian outfit."

Ms Deepali felt it was overall an enjoyable experience.

"It was good fun putting this all together and then hanging out with all these beautiful women who enjoy what they do and are beauty queens," she said.

"Every woman looks beautiful in a sari. Actually there are no rules when it comes to wearing a sari. You can put the pleats on the left or right, pair it with anything and make it trendy and fun.

"We don't wear the sari enough because we feel it needs a matching blouse and is cumbersome to tie. But it is really not a big effort. You don't need jewellery that matches and can just put anything together and make an ensemble out of it."

