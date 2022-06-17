Webinar raises awareness on cyberbullying

The GIIS SMART Campus' Mental Health Club, in collaboration with Youth Guidance Outreach Services (YGOS), recently hosted a webinar on "The impact of cyberbullying on our mental health".

The webinar was initiated to raise awareness among students on how to act in situations that involve cyberbullying.

With the surge in technology usage, it is crucial to understand what it means to use technology respectfully and to keep ourselves safe.

Although one may not be aware of its repercussions, bullying even from behind a screen has the potential to cause depression, stress and anxiety in victims.

YGOS is a charitable organisation that helps at-risk youth.

Its members Tao Kexin and Amos Chua educated GIIS students on the repercussions of carrying out malicious online acts and how to handle cyberbullying.

The webinar helped YGOS interact with the students and touch on topics such as the different forms of cyberbullying and the inner turmoil a victim endures.

The students, who had fun participating in the insightful webinar, also shared their encounters with cyberbullying.

