Webinar on Sikh art and culture

Ms Sonia Dhami, from the Sikh Foundation International, will assess the Kapany Collection. PHOTO: INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE

To complement the special exhibition Sikhs in Singapore: A Story Untold, the Indian Heritage Centre is featuring a series of webinars which introduces the various facets of the Sikh community's heritage - from the Indian subcontinent to Singapore and beyond.

Academics and experts will share lesser-known aspects of the community's history and culture through this monthly series.

This Sunday, the focus of the webinar will be on Sikh Art from the Kapany Collection - talking about the passion and vision of Mr Narinder Kapany, an Indian-American physicist best known for his work on fibre optics, and his wife Satinder in bringing together an unparalleled assemblage of Sikh art, some of which has been displayed in exhibitions around the world.

Ms Sonia Dhami, a trustee of the Sikh Foundation International and CEO of non-profit Art and Tolerance, will assess and interpret the remarkable art resource known as the Kapany Collection, using it to introduce to a broad public the culture, history and ethos of the Sikhs.

The collection includes beautiful portraits of Sikh gurus, illustrated manuscripts, spectacular paintings of the Golden Temple in India, royal arts and treasures of Sikh maharajahs, arms and armaments, coinage, stamps, textiles and contemporary arts.

The Kapanys' legacy of philanthropic work includes establishing The Sikh Foundation International, now celebrating its 54th year, and university endowments for Sikh studies.

Ms Dhami, who has worked on art and architecture projects with Sikh institutions in India, the UK, Canada and the US, co-edited Sikh Art from the Kapany Collection, a definitive volume on Sikh art co-published with the Smithsonian Institution.

The Fremont, California, resident has been closely associated with organising many conferences, community events and Sikh art displays around the world.

Webinar: Sikh Art from the Kapany Collection. Date: June 27, 11am (Singapore time). Ticket: Free with registration. Venue: Zoom. Register at http://ptix.at/na4HsO