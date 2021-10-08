Webinar on sustainability in business

JIVIKA BHAT, SHOURYA KASHID, ATHULITHA BHUVANESHWARAM

GRADE IBYR1A

The GIIS Economics and Business Youth Club collaborated with Mr Ishnoor Singh Ahuja and Dr Smriti Pahwa to host the SHIP webinar, which looked into sustainability in business and economics.

The webinar also highlighted the United Nations' sustainable development goals and why businesses should care about them in this day and age.

The guests gave examples from their lives, making the talk interesting and engaging.

The students asked questions and cleared their doubts, which made it an interactive and educational session.

The students also participated in games and quizzes which further increased their knowledge of the topic.

The webinar also taught the students about key innovative economic models.

The hosts discussed various business models and innovations that were eye-catching to the students and also promoted the idea of a sustainable business approach.

Following the 9 GEMS pedagogy, GIIS aims to provide its students with opportunities that prepare them for the outside world and mould them into individuals who are ready to face the future.

The webinar proved fruitful for the students as they took back valuable business and economic information which will aid them in the rapidly changing business world.

