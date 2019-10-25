CELEBRATION
Deepavali Festival Village - A shopping destination with beautiful decorations, delicious cookies and colourful apparel for this festive season.
When: Till Oct 26, 10am to 10pm
Where: Campbell Lane
Contact: Log on to https://www.littleindia.com.sg
DEEPAVALI OPEN HOUSE
Deepavali Open House 2019 at the Indian Heritage Centre. Attend Indian fashion and sari-draping workshop and play traditional Indian games. You can also decorate coasters and take part in a guided heritage tour of Little India. Free admission.
When: Oct 26, 10am to 6pm & Oct 27, 11am to 3pm
Where: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane
Contact: Log on to facebook.com/indianheritagecentre
THEATRE
Karagam by AK Theatre (Singapore) is a new, inspirational story performed by artistes in the distinctive Tamil folk dance style with vigorous movements.
Tickets: $25
When: Oct 27 & 28, 3pm & 7.30pm
Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio
Contact: Log on to https://www.esplanade.com
HEALTH
Discover the path of sustainable healthy living at the first global celebration of Ayurveda Day in Singapore. Free admission
When: Oct 25, 5pm to 7pm
Where: Tanglin Club Auditorium, 5 Stevens Road
Contact: 9238-8726
CONFERENCE
Indian Youth Conference by SINDA Youth Club. Free admission.
When: Nov 2, 12.30pm to 8pm
Where: The Tree Top, Level 5, 2 Orchard Link, SCAPE Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg
BOOK LAUNCH
Dangling Gandhi, book of fiction and short stories by Jayanthi Sankar.
When: Nov 17, 5pm to 6.30pm Where: Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane
Contact: E-mail jeyanthisankar28@gmail.com or ranjani.writer@gmail.com
ACTIVITY
Community Garden Festival: Learn about Singapore's gardening journey. There will be free activities for families, novel gardening projects, informative talks and demonstrations. Free but need to register.
When: Nov 1 to 3, 10am to 7pm
Where: Jurong Lake Gardens, 104 Yuan Ching Road
Contact: E-mail nparks_hortpark@nparks.gov.sg
EXHIBITION
458.32 Square Metres by Kanchana Gupta. The India-born and Singapore-based artist's first solo exhibition features new sculptures which are minimalist in form but complex in texture. Free admission.
When: Till Nov 10, 11am to 7pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 11am to 6pm (Sunday), closed on Monday and public holidays.
Where: Sullivan+Strumpf, 01-06, Block 5 Lock Road
Contact: Log on to https://www.sullivanstrumpf.com
