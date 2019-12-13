DANCE

Indian Dance, Remix It Up! Indian fusion dance choreographer and performer Iswarya Jayakumar melds contemporary and Indian classical dance styles in this presentation.

Free admission.

When: Dec 14 & 15, (Sat) 5.45pm, 7pm, 8.15pm & (Sun) 4.45pm, 6.15pm, 7.30pm

Where: Esplanade Waterfront Canopy

Contact: Log on to https://www.esplanade.com

TALK

Institute for Financial Literacy: Financial Planning for the Self-Employed. Understand the need and importance of managing expenses and cashflow. Free but need to register.

When: Dec 16, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Where: Stamford Arts Centre,

155 Waterloo Street

Contact: Log on to

https://www.artsresourcehub.sg/

events/event-registration

TOUR

Chinatown Walking Tours - Telok Ayer Heritage Trail, organised by Urban Redevelopment Authority. Free but need to register.

When: Dec 27, 10am to noon Where: Meet at The URA Centre Atrium, 45 Maxwell Road

Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg

CELEBRATION

The Christmas Parade is back with a brand new interactive Santa's Workshop, a mix of international theatrical productions, a whimsical Poinsettia Wishes floral display and more three-dimensional light installations, in addition to the traditional games and rides as well as shopping and dining stalls.

Tickets: $6 (online Nov 29 to Dec 12);

$8 (Dec 13 to 26); $10 (onsite) When: Till Dec 26, 5pm to 11pm (Mon to Thu); 4pm to 11pm (Fri to Sun, Dec 25 & 26); 4pm to 12.30am (Dec 24)

Where: Gardens by the Bay,

18 Marina Gardens Drive

Contact: Log on to at www.christmaswonderland.sg

BLOOD DONATION

Community blood donation drive.

When: Jan 5, 9.30am to 3.30pm

Where: Sindhu House, 795 Mountbatten Road

Contact: 6338-3933

EXHIBITION

- From the Coromandel Coast to the Straits - Revisiting Our Tamil Heritage: A compendium of narratives that recount the experiences of Tamil diasporas in South-east Asia and Singapore from pre-modern to contemporary times. Free admission.

When: Till April 30, 10am to 7pm (Tue to Thu); 10am to 8pm (Fri & Sat);

10am to 4pm (Sundays & Public Holidays); Closed on Mondays

Where: Indian Heritage Centre,

5 Campbell Lane

Contact: Log on to https://www.indianheritage.org.sg

- A Little Magic exhibition - a vast array of beautiful fairy-tale themed stamps from all over the world. Free admission.

When: Till Dec 29, 10am to 9pm

Where: Tampines Regional Library,

1 Tampines Walk, 02-01 Our Tampines Hub

Contact: Log on to

http://www.spm.org.sg

Listings on this page are free. Write to: tabla!, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Annexe Block Level 3, Singapore 318994 or e-mail tabla@sph.com.sg at least two weeks ahead. Include the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items submitted.