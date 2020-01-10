RIVER HONGBAO 2020

River Hongbao, the annual Chinese New Year carnival, returns to usher

in the Year of the Rat. Visitors can expect a larger-than-life lantern display, intricate handicrafts, culinary delights, carnival rides, cultural performances and fireworks. Highlights include the Chingay Floats on Jan 31 and Feb 1.

When: Jan 23 to Feb 1, 2pm to 11pm (except for CNY Countdown on Jan 24 from 2pm to 12.15am)

Where: The Float @ Marina Bay

Contact: Log on to http://riverhongbao.sg/

EXHIBITION

Zak Salaam India Expo 2020.

When: Till Jan 12, 10am to 10pm

Where: Singapore Expo Hall 6A,

1 Expo Drive

Contact: Log on to https://www.facebook.com/

ZakSalaamIndiaExpo/

MUSIC

A special fusion musical performance by Shakti, formed in 1973 by guitarist John McLaughlin and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. It pioneered a groundbreaking East meets West collaboration.

Tickets: $250, $200, $150, $100, $75 & $50

When: Jan 16, 8pm

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 04-01

1 Vista Exchange Green

Contact: Log on to www.sistic.com.sg

COMEDY

Deepak Chandran is a rising star in the Asian comedy scene. Enjoy a geeky, twisted, insightful brand of comedy from him.

Tickets: $20

When: Jan 10 & 11, 8pm

Where: The Merry Lion, Level 3,

8B Circular Road

Contact: Log on to www.sistic.com.sg

TALK

* NUH Occupational Therapy Day 2020 - find out how people can take steps to live well and age gracefully. Free but need to register.

When: Jan 11, 2pm to 5pm

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Level 3,

St Luke's Hospital,

2 Bukit Batok Street 11

Contact: Log on to

tinyurl.com/nuhslhotday2020

* Histories - Hermetically Sealed. Organised by National Library. This talk by Barrie Sherwood, fiction writer and Assistant Professor in English at Nanyang Technological University, will evaluate the literary legacy of W.G. Sebald, who created interesting narratives of text and image. Free but need to register.

When: Jan 15, 7pm to 8.30pm

Where: Level 5, Possibility Room

National Library Building,

100 Victoria Street

Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.com

WALKING TOURS

Chinatown Walking Tours - Telok Ayer Heritage Trail by Urban Redevelopment Authority. Free but need to register. When: Jan 17 & 24, 10am to noon Where: The URA Centre Atrium,

45 Maxwell Road

Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg

