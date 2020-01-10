RIVER HONGBAO 2020
River Hongbao, the annual Chinese New Year carnival, returns to usher
in the Year of the Rat. Visitors can expect a larger-than-life lantern display, intricate handicrafts, culinary delights, carnival rides, cultural performances and fireworks. Highlights include the Chingay Floats on Jan 31 and Feb 1.
When: Jan 23 to Feb 1, 2pm to 11pm (except for CNY Countdown on Jan 24 from 2pm to 12.15am)
Where: The Float @ Marina Bay
Contact: Log on to http://riverhongbao.sg/
EXHIBITION
Zak Salaam India Expo 2020.
When: Till Jan 12, 10am to 10pm
Where: Singapore Expo Hall 6A,
1 Expo Drive
Contact: Log on to https://www.facebook.com/
ZakSalaamIndiaExpo/
MUSIC
A special fusion musical performance by Shakti, formed in 1973 by guitarist John McLaughlin and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. It pioneered a groundbreaking East meets West collaboration.
Tickets: $250, $200, $150, $100, $75 & $50
When: Jan 16, 8pm
Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 04-01
1 Vista Exchange Green
Contact: Log on to www.sistic.com.sg
COMEDY
Deepak Chandran is a rising star in the Asian comedy scene. Enjoy a geeky, twisted, insightful brand of comedy from him.
Tickets: $20
When: Jan 10 & 11, 8pm
Where: The Merry Lion, Level 3,
8B Circular Road
Contact: Log on to www.sistic.com.sg
TALK
* NUH Occupational Therapy Day 2020 - find out how people can take steps to live well and age gracefully. Free but need to register.
When: Jan 11, 2pm to 5pm
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Level 3,
St Luke's Hospital,
2 Bukit Batok Street 11
Contact: Log on to
tinyurl.com/nuhslhotday2020
* Histories - Hermetically Sealed. Organised by National Library. This talk by Barrie Sherwood, fiction writer and Assistant Professor in English at Nanyang Technological University, will evaluate the literary legacy of W.G. Sebald, who created interesting narratives of text and image. Free but need to register.
When: Jan 15, 7pm to 8.30pm
Where: Level 5, Possibility Room
National Library Building,
100 Victoria Street
Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.com
WALKING TOURS
Chinatown Walking Tours - Telok Ayer Heritage Trail by Urban Redevelopment Authority. Free but need to register. When: Jan 17 & 24, 10am to noon Where: The URA Centre Atrium,
45 Maxwell Road
Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg
