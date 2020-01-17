PONGAL 2020

** Indian Heritage Centre holds Pongal open house.

When: Jan 18, 10am to 6pm

Where: Indian Heritage Centre,

5 Campbell Lane

Contact: Log on to https://www.facebook.com/indian heritagecentre

** Mass Pongal competition organised by Lisha.

When: Jan 18, 10am to noon

Where: Lisha, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, 02-16

Contact: Log on to https://www.facebook.com/indian heritagecentre

CONCERT

Samaagam, a concert featuring Indian sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra.

Tickets: $100, $75 & $50

When: Jan 23, 7.30pm

Where: Victoria Concert Hall

Contact: Log on to www.sistic.com.sg

CELEBRATION

Vishva Hindi Diwas. A celebration of Hindi language, folk culture and literature, organised by Sangam (Singapore) along with the High Commission of India, Arya Samaj and DAV Hindi School. Free but need to register.

When: Feb 1, 4pm to 6pm

Where: Arya Samaj Bhawan, 113 Syed Alwi Road

Contact: E-mail sangam.singapore@gmail.com

RIVER HONGBAO 2020

River Hongbao, the annual Chinese New Year carnival, returns to usher

in the Year of the Rat. Visitors can expect a larger-than-life lantern display, intricate handicrafts, culinary delights, carnival rides, cultural performances and fireworks. Highlights include the Chingay Floats on Jan 31 and Feb 1.

When: Jan 23 to Feb 1, 2pm to 11pm (except for CNY Countdown on Jan 24 from 2pm to 12.15am)

Where: The Float @ Marina Bay

Contact: Log on to http://riverhongbao.sg/

WALKING TOURS

** Chinatown Walking Tours - Telok Ayer Heritage Trail by Urban Redevelopment Authority. Free but need to register.

When: Jan 24, 10am to noon

Where: The URA Centre Atrium,

45 Maxwell Road

Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg

** Artwalk 2020 - an annual multi-disciplinary public arts project set in Little India.. Free but need to register.

When: Jan 18, 3pm

Where: Meet at Sakunthala's Palace,

66 Race Course Road

Contact: Log on to https://allevents.in/singapore/artwalk2020 /200018830503404

QUIZ

The Big Fat India Quiz (second edition). Organised by Rohit Jaisingh and Arun Arumugham.

Tickets: $10

When: Jan 25, 3pm to 6pm

Where: 2 Stadium Walk, 01-04

Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg

