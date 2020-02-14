COMEDY

A Valentine's Day Comedy Special - The Rishi and Sharul Show 2.

Tickets: $38 to $78

Where: Feb 14, 8.30pm

Where: Capitol Theatre,

17 Stamford Road

Contact: Log on to

https://www.sistic.com.sg

THEATRE

Timeless Tales - A Family Theatre Fest. Seven timeless tales retold with contemporary twists through seven short plays in English.

Tickets: $40

When: Feb 14, 8pm; Feb 15, 4pm & 8pm; Feb 16, 4pm & 8pm

Where: Goodman Arts Centre,

90 Goodman Road

Contact: 9185-5177 or log on to https://www.facebook.com/events/goodman-arts-centre/timeless-tales-a-family-theatre-fest

CASTING CALL

Male and female singers and actors-dancers are needed for a Tamil dance-drama based on folk arts. Interested artistes can e-mail details along with video links to info@syama.org

Contact: 97696747

DANCE FESTIVAL

Kathakali Festival 2020 showcasing stories from the Mahabharata and Bhagavata.

Tickets: $25 and $40

When: Kacha Devayani Charitham on Feb 28, 7pm and Kuchela Vritham on Feb 29, 7pm

Where: Goodman Arts Centre Black Box, 90 Goodman Road

Contact: Log on to https://www.bhaskarsarts-academy.com/buy-ticket/

NATURE CONSERVATION

-- Mangrove Conservation at Pasir Ris Park. Participants will get to salvage saplings to grow in a nursery and remove invasive species in the mangrove habitat. Free but need to register.

When: Feb 15, 9am to 11am

Where: Mangrove Swamp, Outreach Venue, Carpark C, Pasir Ris Park, 51 Pasir Ris Green

Contact: Log on to www.nparks.gov.sg

-- Gardeners' Day Out features a marketplace, free talks and demonstrations, tours of HortPark and children's activities such as storytelling and handicrafts. Free but need to register When: Feb 15, 9am to 3pm Where: HortPark, Visitor Services

Centre, 33 Hyderabad Road

Contact: Log on to www.nparks.gov.sg

-- Tour Of Gallop Extension - a 45-minute guided walk through eight hectares of landscapes composed of native plants and forests at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Free but need to register.

When: Feb 15, 9am to 9.45am Where: Visitor Services Desk,

Gallop Extension, Singapore Botanic

Gardens, 1 Cluny Road

Contact: Log on to www.nparks.gov.sg

CELEBRATE

Kalai Oviyam 2020 - with music and songs, fashion show, comedy and mono acting.

Tickets: $25

When: Feb 22, 6pm to 9.30pm

Where: CSC, 60 Tessensohn Road

Contact: 9660-1051 or e-mail powerguna@gmail.com

Listings on this page are free.

Write to: tabla!, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Annexe Block Level 3, Singapore 318994 or e-mail tabla@sph.com.sg at least two weeks ahead. Include the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items submitted.