NATURE WALK

** A walk with your neighbours: The Monkeys of Bukit Timah. You can learn about the interesting world of macaques by joining this walk, which is led by experts from the Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore). Free but need to register.

When: Feb 22, 5pm to 6.30pm Where: Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, BTNR Visitor Centre's Front Courtyard

Contact: Log on to https://www.nparks.gov.sg

** Healing Garden Tour - showcases more than 400 varieties of medicinal plants. Free but need to register.

When: Feb 29, 9am to 10am

Where: Singapore Botanic Gardens, Visitor Services Desk at Nassim Gate

Contact: Log on to https://www.nparks.gov.sg

CELEBRATION

Kalai Oviyam 2020 - with music and songs, fashion show, comedy and mono acting.

Tickets: $25

When: Feb 22, 6pm to 9.30pm

Where: CSC, 60 Tessensohn Road

Contact: 9660-1051 or e-mail powerguna@gmail.com

COMEDY

** Indian stand-up comedian Sapan Verma presents his latest show "Once Sapan A Time" in Singapore.

Tickets: $55

When: March 20, 8pm

Where: The SingPost Auditorium, 10 Eunos Road 8

Contact: Log on to www.sistic.com.sg

** Am I Old - A stand-up comedy act about ageing and caregiving by a 68-year-old, played by Sharul Chana.

Tickets: $30

When: March 6, 3pm; March 7, 3pm & 8pm; March 8, 3pm

Where: Drama Centre Black Box, National Library Building, Level 5, 100 Victoria Street

Contact: Log on to www.sistic.com.sg

MUSIC

** Rajhesh Vaidhya Live in Concert.

Tickets: $100, $120

When: March 8, 6.30pm

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio

Contact: Log on to https://www.esplanade.com

** Abhinaya - Musical Expressions of Dance.

Tickets: $25

When: March 15, 5pm

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio

Contact: Log on to https://www.esplanade.com

WORKSHOP

The Value of Ethics in Personal and Social Life - with Dada Krsnananda. The yogi will share his experience. Free but need to register.

When: Feb 29, 11am to 12.30pm

Where: MAHOTA, 809 French Road Level 3, Kitchener Complex

Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg

CASTING CALL

Male and female singers and actors-dancers are needed for a Tamil dance-drama based on folk arts. Interested artistes can e-mail details along with video links to info@syama.org

Contact: 97696747

Listings on this page are free. Write to: tabla!, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Annexe Block Level 3, Singapore 318994 or e-mail tabla@sph.com.sg at least two weeks ahead. Include the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items submitted.