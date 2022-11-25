Whirlwind trip for wedding and big win

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Sharik Sayed had it all planned to a T. So, there was no last-minute scramble when the Singapore pro pool player had to leave the United States circuit - where he had been playing since September - and embark on a whirlwind trip to get married.

On Nov 6, the 32-year-old drove seven hours from Virginia to New York to catch a six-hour domestic flight to San Francisco. He then took another 16-hour flight to Singapore to get married to 30-year-old civil servant Vishalashi Muniandy.

Arriving in Singapore on Nov 8, Sharik and Ms Vishalashi drove straight to the Registry of Marriages (ROM).

They conducted their wedding ceremony on Nov 11 and the very next day, he set off on another 28-hour journey to play in the Puerto Rico Open.

Sharik, who is a coach and scholar at the Ronnie O'Sullivan Snooker Academy in Singapore, told tabla! from Puerto Rico, where he is playing in the World 8-Ball Championship: "The preparation paid off for me. I got a lot of help from my wife and family as they told me what exactly I had to do. She is so well-organised.

"After landing in Singapore, I drove straight to ROM. Then I had to take care of my relatives.

"The day after my wedding, I packed my bags and headed to Puerto Rico.

"I had to travel back and forth over five days. But it was not a shock to me. The planning and preparation paid off and everything went off smoothly."

Sharik did not get much practice time in Singapore. He got a feel of the table only a few hours before the 10-ball Puerto Rico Open started.

Yet he played brilliantly to beat Spain's world No. 1 Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz 2-1 (4-3, 3-4, 5-4) in the round of 32 on Nov 17 before losing 2-0 (4-3, 4-1) to Poland's No. 32 Daniel Maciol in the next round and collecting a cheque for US$2,000 (S$2,750).

"As the tournament progressed, I got better and better," said Sharik.

"There was a lot of pressure in playing the world No. 1. But I have always believed in focusing on my performance and not on the opponent. I strongly feel I can beat anyone on any given day."

Sharik said the Puerto Rico Open was difficult to figure out because of the humidity.

"The balls and tables were slower than usual," he said.

"But I had some advantage because Singapore is also humid."

He said he lost to Daniel because he started playing matches at 10am that day and their match was scheduled at 8pm.

"I was very tired. My performance was not that good. My opponent played really well."

But Sharik is having an exceptional year. The world No. 62, who took to pool at age 16, has finished in the top 16 in three world ranking events.

"My best world ranking was 40. I hope to crack the top 16 next year," he said.

"I want to become the top player in the world. But for that, much more needs to be done."

Sharik is happy that Ms Vishalashi, whom he met through the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel in May 2018, is "open-minded and very supportive".

"She always expects me to do the best I can," he said.

"I believe I will be more focused and do better next year with her support."

