Why the Wuhan virus may be worse than Sars

Could the economic impact of the Wuhan coronavirus be worse than that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003? Unfortunately, it's possible, if not likely.

While it's still early days - we are less than one month on from the virus' first reported outbreak just after the new year - if you consider the state of China's economy today compared with what it was in 2003, the linkages it has with the region and the world and the economic importance of Wuhan itself, a worse-than-Sars scenario cannot be ruled out.

Consider first the nature of the coronavirus itself. While it is believed to be less deadly than Sars in terms of its health impact, it is more easily infectious. Whereas the Sars virus was not infectious during its incubation period, the 2019-nCoV virus can be transmitted even by people who show no symptoms, and it can incubate for as long as two weeks.

The infection rate has gone up exponentially. On Jan 3, China's government reported 44 cases. Two weeks later, the number had jumped to close to 200. By Jan 21, 444 cases were reported in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. Three days later, the toll had risen to 830, with 26 deaths. By Jan 27, the Chinese government confirmed 2,800 cases of infections nationwide, with 81 fatalities. The official figure as of Wednesday was 170 deaths with 7,711 confirmed cases.

Independent researchers believe that even those numbers may be grossly understated because of delayed reporting and thousands of people with symptoms being unable to get admitted to hospitals or even diagnosed. For example, Professor Gabriel Leung, chair of public health medicine at the University of Hong Kong, said at a press conference on Monday that his team's research models showed about 44,000 people in Wuhan alone may have been infected as of Jan 25.

The Sars epidemic infected about 8,000 people worldwide and killed 774 people over seven months.

Wuhan and several other Chinese cities are in a lockdown with outbound transportation largely suspended. Over 50 million people have been effectively immobilised by what is the biggest quarantine in history.

But as the Chinese New Year approached, about five million residents of Wuhan had already left the city before the restrictions were imposed. Nobody knows how many of them carried the infection or where they went.

But it is ominous that infections have been reported in just about every province in China, as far as Xinjiang in the north-west and Heilongjiang in the north-east, as well as in at least a dozen countries around the region and on other continents. Ten cases have shown up in Singapore.

BLOW TO CONSUMER SPENDING

The economic impact of this epidemic is already being felt. First, within China itself, where the usually lavish consumer spending that typically happens during the Chinese New Year period has been drastically cut back as tens of millions of people have hunkered down and avoided even going out.

According to anecdotal reports, usually bustling restaurants, malls, entertainment venues and theme parks have been running empty - not only in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei province, but also in other Chinese cities. So consumer spending has become a major casualty of the crisis. This happened during the Sars epidemic as well, but this time the economic impact is likely to be greater.

In 2003, the contribution of China's consumer spending to gross domestic product (GDP) growth was around 35 per cent. By 2018, it had risen to 76 per cent, as China has shifted away from an investment-led growth model. Some sectors will be especially hard hit, starting with travel and tourism.

TOURISM TAKES A HIT

Outbound tourism from China has already started to drop, with hotels, airlines, casinos and cruise operators reporting sharp declines in business.

The destinations most affected by this are in Asia, especially Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, as well as Singapore, for which mainland Chinese are among the largest - if not the largest - group of visitors.

The tourism sectors of these economies will feel the effects far more than they did during the Sars epidemic, because outbound tourism from China has skyrocketed since then; mainland tourists took 130 million more trips in 2018 than they did in 2003.

Tourism within China (including inbound tourism from overseas) will also be affected. The impact of this, too, will be greater than during Sars because China's tourism industry is today more than double its size in 2003, contributing about 5 per cent of GDP. The number of air passengers has increased almost tenfold and rail travel has also soared, which also raises the risks of infections being transmitted.

Some of the decline in China's consumption will be temporary, as was the case during Sars as well. While the consumer spending related to the Chinese New Year period will be permanently lost, much other consumption - for example, of durable goods and holidays - will be postponed.

IMPACT ON GDP GROWTH

In the end, how much China's GDP growth will decline depends on the duration of the epidemic and the response of consumers. Standard & Poor's estimates that if discretionary consumer spending falls by 10 per cent, GDP growth would fall by 1.2 percentage points.

The decline would be aggravated by cutbacks in investment as the demand for goods and services softens - although companies will wait and watch to determine how prolonged the decline in demand will be before deciding to cut capital spending.

But there will inevitably be some reduction because of production outages in Wuhan - a city of 11 million people that is a major hub for car manufacturing and a base for more than 200 multinational corporations - as well as other cities, which will disrupt supply chains, affecting producers in other countries, especially in Asia.

Increases in China's government spending could make up for some of the shortfall, although some such spending may need to be diverted from infrastructure investments to health-related expenditure.

The likely fall-off in China's GDP growth as a result of this epidemic will come at a time when growth is already slowing. Last year, it was 6.1 per cent, the lowest in 29 years.

The impact will be more painful than during Sars in 2003, when growth was running at about 10 per cent. It will also have a greater global impact, because China is now the world's second-largest economy (which has grown more than eightfold since 2003), the biggest trading partner of most Asian economies as well as several countries in Latin America and Africa, and the second-biggest trade partner of both the United States and the European Union.

Growth fears have already started to ripple through the financial markets, where major stock market indices have dropped in recent days on growing concerns about the outbreak, oil prices have softened, and safe-haven investments such as gold, US Treasuries, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc have rallied. In contrast, the financial market impact of the Sars epidemic was largely confined to Asia.

THE KNOWN UNKNOWNS

Like Sars, the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic will eventually pass. But the big question is how serious it will get and what toll it will exact. This will depend on not only the scale, severity and duration of the crisis, but also the reaction to it from both governments and citizens.

Public health experts, including from the World Health Organisation (WHO), point out that despite some initial hesitancy and unlike during Sars, China's leadership has moved aggressively to try to contain the spread of the virus, imposing lockdowns of cities, mobilising resources to expand health facilities, mounting pubic education campaigns and sharing data internationally.

However, some experts are also concerned about the accuracy of the information being provided by the Chinese authorities in a system where decision-making is centralised and only the official narrative is allowed to be disseminated, while from-the-ground reports are suppressed.

Others also caution that draconian actions such as citywide lockdowns may be of limited effectiveness when millions of people have already travelled far and wide from the source of the epidemic.

There is also a limit to the number of cities China can lock down without inducing national paralysis. Lockdowns come at great cost, make access to medical care more difficult and impose huge burdens on populations.

As Dr Howard Markel, Professor of the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan, pointed out in a New York Times commentary: "With the Wuhan coronavirus, as with other epidemics past, quarantine measures may be too much too late."

So far, the WHO has refrained from declaring the Wuhan coronavirus a "public health emergency of international concern", which would call for a coordinated international response. But it may be a matter of time before it changes its stance.

Time will also tell how much economic damage the epidemic will cause. We must brace ourselves for the possibility that it will be big and it will be global.

