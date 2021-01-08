Winner in Carnatic, Hindustani vocals

Kaustubh Chandramouli Manikandan sang exceptionally well to win both the Carnatic Vocal (intermediate) and Hindustani Vocal (junior) first prizes at the National Indian Music Competition (NIMC), which concluded on Dec 20.

The panel of judges, led by leading Indian Carnatic vocalist and philanthropist Dr Sudha Raghunathan, found his rendering of Carnatic ragams such as Kalyani and Kumudakriya and Hindustani ragas such as Brindavani Sarang and Durga brilliant.

The 11-year-old, a Primary 6 student at Pei Tong Primary School, showed poise and confidence, which he has built steadily since he started learning Carnatic music at age five.

His father Lakshmanan Manikandan, 43, a group leader at the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, A*Star, encouraged him to learn the form after he showed keen interest.

In the beginning, Kaustubh, who arrived in Singapore from Vellore in Tamil Nadu when he was four months old, learnt the basics from Sri Gokulakrishna. The Singaporean boy subsequently built his repertoire by attending concerts of noted exponents of Carnatic music and listening to their tracks. He is now bettering his range with online classes from Sangeetha Kala Acharya Radha Namboodiri, who is based in Mumbai.

Kaustubh began to learn Hindustani as he wanted to gain exposure to other forms of Indian classical music. He currently takes online classes from Dr Rashmi Joshi at the Shankar Mahadevan Academy in Mumbai.

Kaustubh's first major concert was in 2019 during the December season in India. Before that he had performed at a few concerts in Singapore and the annual SANGAM events hosted by the Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

Last year he also performed at a few online concerts and won the Carnatic vocal (6-14 years) top prize at SAMMAAN 2020, a global talent hunt for Indian musicians and dancers.

"On winning the top prizes at the NIMC, I feel a greater sense of responsibility and commitment to both the art forms," he said. "My goal is to deepen my knowledge in both Carnatic and Hindustani music and create an impact."

Kaustubh's teachers are helping him expand his range and knowledge. In the coming years, he hopes to gain mastery over the technical aspects and the aesthetics of presentation.

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR