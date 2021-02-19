Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park

NParks personnel at the scene of the fallen tree in Marsiling Park yesterday. PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

A woman was killed after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park yesterday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8.15am and found a person trapped under a fallen tree.

SCDF used cutting equipment to extricate the 38-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The police are investigating the incident.

Dr Leong Chee Chiew, commissioner of Parks and Recreation at the National Parks Board, said the 20m-tall Araucaria excelsa tree, which had a girth of 1.3m, was found to be healthy when it was last inspected in April last year.

"We are sad that there was one fatality. Our priority now is to accord assistance to the family of the deceased," he said.

The board is investigating the incident.

According to witnesses, a loud crack was heard just before the tree fell, pinning the woman under it.

About 10 passers-by tried to lift the tree to help the woman but were unsuccessful.

The incident comes after a 40m-tall Tembusu tree fell at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Feb 11, 2017, killing a 38-year-old Indian woman and injuring her husband, a 39-year-old French national, and their twins, aged one.

