World cricket body CEO sent on leave

International Cricket Council chief executive Manu Sawhney (right) has been sent on leave after an investigation by an independent audit firm revealed adverse findings over his working style.

The Singaporean, a former managing director of ESPN Star Sports and CEO of the Singapore Sports Hub, joined the Dubai-based world governing body in January 2019, succeeding Mr David Richardson of South Africa.

He then oversaw a turbulent period in which he was one of the lead figures in an ongoing battle within cricket's global body between two different visions of the future of the game.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed that Mr Sawhney, who was born in India, has not been coming to the office and that a process has been initiated to deal with the matter. The move does not yet signal a permanent exit, though those with knowledge of the review and its findings believe that any return to the role looks unlikely.

His name was missing from the governing body's statement on Wednesday confirming the switch of the World Test Championship venue from London to Southampton in England.

The ICC instead quoted Mr Geoff Allardice, the general manager (cricket), in its statement. Mr Allardice reportedly will now be the ICC's acting CEO.

The internal probe was conducted in February by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the survey revealed problems with Mr Sawhney's style of working, media reports said.

But his impending exit must also be seen in light of the ongoing battle within cricket over the future of its calendar.

Mr Sawhney, 53, has been under pressure since the election process for the new chairman began last year.

He was also at the forefront of a group of boards that had been lobbying for an extra event in the next ICC commercial and rights cycle - boards that relied more on ICC revenues than that from bilateral cricket.

That stance was strongly opposed by cricket's "Big Three" - the boards of India (BCCI), England and Australia which wanted an international calendar with greater emphasis on bilateral cricket.

The three boards were also opposed to the move by Mr Sawhney to open the hosting of ICC events in the next cycle to bids from members.

In the last cycle, all senior men's ICC events were held in Australia, England and India, having been decided in-house.

Mr Sawhney was appointed by former ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, who was twice BCCI chief.

Mr Manohar's acrimonious relationship with the BCCI and his role in the move to roll back the Big Three in 2017 meant Mr Sawhney"s relationship with the BCCI, a powerful body in world cricket, was never smooth.

Mr Sawhney was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and during his tenure led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-15. He was also a non-executive director and member of the audit committee at English Premier League football club Manchester United.

In 2017 Mr Sawhney resigned as CEO of the Singapore Sports Hub after two years on the job.

A letter of complaint about him was reportedly sent to Sports Hub Pte Ltd, which runs the Singapore Sports Hub. The complaint contained allegations about Mr Sawhney's treatment of staff.

A spokesman subsequently issued a statement saying he was on leave. Sports Hub conducted an internal investigation but decided no action was warranted.

Mr Sawney resigned in May 2017. He later called the allegations in the complaint "false and mischievous".

