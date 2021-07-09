Writing books makes me creative and plan better

Jhon's Football Story (left) and The Adventures Of The Two Scientists. PHOTOS: NPSIS

NEEV SAVLA, GRADE 3, NPS INTERNATIONAL

Imagine going into different worlds, playing with different characters and solving different problems by sitting at your desk. Yes, that is what excited me to get into book-writing as my hobby.

I was also thrilled that I will get the opportunity to publish my book and share my story with many friends.

My love for books started when I began reading them. I started with non-fiction books such as World Explorer, The Nebula Secret and Around The World In 50 Ways.

I could learn about different global topics - from countries to the solar system. It really made me want to know a lot more about the world around me.

Eventually, I moved to fiction books such as Harry Potter, Martha Speaks, The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid and The Faraway Tree.

It was magical to me as the characters could do anything, from flying to breathing with gills.

I entered a world of imagination where characters could do whatever they wanted.

I liked fiction books a lot. They furthered my imagination and creativity, so I decided to write fiction books myself.

I have written three books - Jhon's Football Story, Max's Football Story and The Adventures Of The Two Scientists.

My first two books are about my football passion, teamwork and winning. I got inspired by reading Frankie's Magic Football series and Backyard Witch.

Backyard Witch is about three friends. My first series is also about three friends - Jhon, Max and Sam.

Each story is about how the person loves football. It is also about teamwork: How the three friends work together to win games.

They also make their own treehouse, where they can get together and plan their winning strategy.

The Adventures Of The Two Scientists has a comic theme. It is about time travel and the two scientists learn about different subjects, such as history, geography and science.

The idea for this book came when I read a comic about famous scientists and their lies.

My book has action, laughter and suspense.

I wrote my first two books when I was aged seven and my most recent when I turned eight.

As I do not get much time during weekdays, I write on weekends.

This hobby helps me in my English creative writing at school.

I have become better in forming sentences and using appropriate adjectives.

I am also able to plan better when I play games with my friends in the park.

I hope to write more and publish more books so that everyone can read them and enjoy the beautiful and magical world of books.